Wisconsin's 'City Of Lakes' Is An Artsy Destination With A Charming Downtown And Year-Round Natural Beauty

Move over, Minneapolis — there's another "City of Lakes" in the Midwest that's becoming a tourist destination. While the bike-friendly city of Minneapolis is also known as the City of Lakes, head past the artsy city of Stillwater into Wisconsin and you'll find the small town of Amery. Mayor Rick Van Blaricom recently described the town to CBS News as "a very friendly small town with a lot of amenities."

Amery is northeast of the Twin Cities, across the St. Croix River in Wisconsin. It's just over a one-hour drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, widely recognized as one of the best in the country. You'll want your own vehicle to get around, as public transportation is extremely limited. There are two motels in town, and a 60-unit Best Western Motel is on its way — an exciting development. With outdoor attractions and a thriving downtown, it's not surprising that Amery is an up-and-coming Wisconsin getaway.