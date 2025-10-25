Wisconsin's 'City Of Lakes' Is An Artsy Destination With A Charming Downtown And Year-Round Natural Beauty
Move over, Minneapolis — there's another "City of Lakes" in the Midwest that's becoming a tourist destination. While the bike-friendly city of Minneapolis is also known as the City of Lakes, head past the artsy city of Stillwater into Wisconsin and you'll find the small town of Amery. Mayor Rick Van Blaricom recently described the town to CBS News as "a very friendly small town with a lot of amenities."
Amery is northeast of the Twin Cities, across the St. Croix River in Wisconsin. It's just over a one-hour drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, widely recognized as one of the best in the country. You'll want your own vehicle to get around, as public transportation is extremely limited. There are two motels in town, and a 60-unit Best Western Motel is on its way — an exciting development. With outdoor attractions and a thriving downtown, it's not surprising that Amery is an up-and-coming Wisconsin getaway.
Things to do in Amery, Wisconsin
You won't want to miss strolling the cute streets in downtown Amery, especially if you're after an arts and culture fix. ArtZ Gallery was created in 2010 and features work by regional member artists along with guest artists. The artist collective aims to "educate, advocate, and inspire," according to their website. The gallery is open daily aside from Mondays. Visit Bittersweet Homestead for a diverse shopping experience. A locally owned boutique, you'll find everything from vintage items to handmade crafts and new pieces.
There are over 20 eateries in and around Amery, so food lovers will have plenty to choose from. Rated the #1 restaurant in Amery on Tripadvisor, Amery Family Restaurant features home-style classics and serves all-day breakfast. Stop by Ellie's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop for a sweet treat. They have sundaes and old-fashioned shakes, as well as ice cream and baked goods. For a truly authentic Wisconsin dining experience, visit Wolter's Shoreview Supper Club, just outside of downtown on Pike Lake.
Outdoor activities around Amery, Wisconsin
Amery is a fantastic destination to get out into nature all year round. There are three lakes in town — South Twin, North Twin, and Pike Lake — along with the Apple River, which is a tributary of the St. Croix River. South Twin Lake has a swimming beach, while North Twin Lake is popular for fishing, including ice fishing in winter, and kayaking. Anglers shouldn't miss Michael Park, which has fishing piers on the Apple River. You'll have the opportunity to catch bass, northern pike, or muskie.
To explore the lakes, forest, and wetlands around Amery, head out on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. This is a 14-mile trail for non-motorized users and is great for hiking and biking around the area. AllTrails users report seeing wildlife like deer, turtles, and cranes. In winter, it's groomed for cross-country skiing. ATV and UTV users will love the Cattail Trail, which offers scenic views through the cattail marshes that give the trail its name.