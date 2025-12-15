Sandwiched Between Asheville And Greensboro Is North Carolina's Affordable City With Historic Charm
Situated about 86 miles east of Asheville and just under 90 miles west of Greensboro is a hidden gem city that travelers passing through North Carolina should consider popping into. Claremont might be a small city with a population of just over 2,000 residents (as of 2023), but what it lacks in population density it more than makes up for in historic and small-town charm. Claremont is a delightful, quiet, and clean destination where many of its residents know each other by name. Additionally, Niche.com gives the destination a "B" rating overall for its outdoor activities, weather, and family-friendliness, among other factors.
Similar to the affordable gem of Winterville, Claremont is also relatively inexpensive. Areavibes.com gave Claremont an "A+" rating for cost of living, and for good reason. According to 2023 data, Claremont's overall cost of living is about 7% below the U.S. average, and housing costs about 13% below national average. Gasoline costs about 7.7% less than the national average, and apartment rent is 11.5% lower than the national average, with $840 being the average in Claremont versus $949, as of this writing.
If you're wanting to stay the night in Claremont, there are brand-name places like Holiday Inn and Super 8 motels available for lodging in and around town. Rock Barn Country Club & Spa is about 3 miles away from Claremont, and while it is a members-only country club, it offers public lodging options. These options include two townhomes or a two-level rustic home, which give the visitor amenities that include fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, a spacious porch, and more, all just minutes away from the country club. Another great option is the Trott House Inn, a lovely bed-and-breakfast that's located 6 miles from Claremont. Situated in Newton, this late 19th-century Colonial Revival home is full of historic charm, paired with modern comforts.
Historic charm and nature in Claremont, North Carolina
Much like the North Carolina destination of Henry River Mill Village, Claremont is oozing with historic charm. The Bunker Hill Covered Bridge was built in 1895 and is a historically and architecturally special site that is a must-visit for all travelers. Officially designated as a National Civil Engineering Landmark in 2001, this type of bridge is rare in the Tar Heel State. In fact, it is one of only two original covered bridges left in North Carolina. Andy L. Ramsour built the bridge, basing it on the design of General Herman Haupt's "Improved Lattice Truss" design, which implemented vertical supports at the sites of the bridge timbers. The site where the bridge sits is also important because it was once a route used by Native Americans and later British prisoners who marched along it after the American Revolution Battle of Cowpens. Today, visitors can experience this scenic and peaceful setting, which is perfect for walks and enjoying the lush greenery.
Another historic site worth seeing is Murray's Mill Historic District, an eight-minute drive from Claremont. There is an old-time mill complex featuring a grist mill that was constructed in 1913. Seeing this will give visitors insight into how grain was processed in the early 20th century. You can also see many historic buildings that are still standing, including Murray & Minges General Store, as well as the John Murray house. Restoration of these structures began in the late 20th century and are well worth your visit.
Planning a trip to Claremont, North Carolina
Finding good food throughout North Carolina is not hard, especially in places like the forested foodie escape of Huntersville. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Claremont, then starting with Marely's Pizza is a great choice. This is a nice stop for a bite as the family-run restaurant serves up a blend of Italian fare like pizza, fettuccine alfredo, and chicken parmigiana with Mexican dishes like tacos, fajitas, tortas, and quesadillas. Ranked No. 1 by Tripadvisor as the best restaurant in Claremont, Boxcar Grille is a must-visit for everything from BLTs to country fried steak to a down-home Jesse James burger. Customers have given it 4.5 out of five stars on Restaurantji, praising the establishment's fried pickles, chicken wings, and salad bar.
In between meals, leave time to explore Claremont's rural roads. The city is a historic gem and was settled in the early 19th century. It shifted over time from a rural crossing into a destination rich in railroads. If you travel around Claremont, you'll see historic farms that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and other older buildings and houses in the downtown area highlight the switch from a rural, farm-based location to a bustling small city. Visitors will also adore Claremont's walkable core, which features local businesses and public green spaces like Claremont City Park.
If you want to travel to Claremont, your best bet is to take a flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), which is about 40 miles away. A car is the easiest way to navigate the area.