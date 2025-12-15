Sandwiched Between Asheville And Greensboro Is North Carolina's Affordable City With Historic Charm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Situated about 86 miles east of Asheville and just under 90 miles west of Greensboro is a hidden gem city that travelers passing through North Carolina should consider popping into. Claremont might be a small city with a population of just over 2,000 residents (as of 2023), but what it lacks in population density it more than makes up for in historic and small-town charm. Claremont is a delightful, quiet, and clean destination where many of its residents know each other by name. Additionally, Niche.com gives the destination a "B" rating overall for its outdoor activities, weather, and family-friendliness, among other factors.

Similar to the affordable gem of Winterville, Claremont is also relatively inexpensive. Areavibes.com gave Claremont an "A+" rating for cost of living, and for good reason. According to 2023 data, Claremont's overall cost of living is about 7% below the U.S. average, and housing costs about 13% below national average. Gasoline costs about 7.7% less than the national average, and apartment rent is 11.5% lower than the national average, with $840 being the average in Claremont versus $949, as of this writing.

If you're wanting to stay the night in Claremont, there are brand-name places like Holiday Inn and Super 8 motels available for lodging in and around town. Rock Barn Country Club & Spa is about 3 miles away from Claremont, and while it is a members-only country club, it offers public lodging options. These options include two townhomes or a two-level rustic home, which give the visitor amenities that include fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, a spacious porch, and more, all just minutes away from the country club. Another great option is the Trott House Inn, a lovely bed-and-breakfast that's located 6 miles from Claremont. Situated in Newton, this late 19th-century Colonial Revival home is full of historic charm, paired with modern comforts.