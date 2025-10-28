Hidden Outside Charlotte, North Carolina Is An Abandoned Historic Village Featured In The Hunger Games

Sometimes, imagining the future is the best way to reconnect with the past. That's what happened to Henry River Mill Village in North Carolina. Once a thriving mill town, all that's left today is the country store and a few dilapidated homes, all abandoned. The village would likely have disappeared altogether if Hollywood hadn't arrived. The 2012 "The Hunger Games" film was shot on location, with Henry River Mill Village serving as the backdrop for District 12, the fictional home of Katniss Everdeen.

Today, visitors can see Katniss's home in the film and the bakery where Peeta Mellark saves her from starvation. While visiting, they'll also learn about the historic textile mill that once stood there and the bustling community that filled the streets. Seven years after the film shone a light on it, the Henry River Mill Village was officially recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.

To visit, drive north from Charlotte Douglas International Airport for a little more than an hour. The village is located in Hickory, an artsy town known for its adorable boutiques and low cost of living. You'll find it tucked into a bend of the Henry Fork River, looking as if time stood still. There's a general admission fee and guided tours are available, with proceeds going to the Henry River Preservation Fund.