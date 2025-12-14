A Top Place To Retire Is A Walkable South Carolina Hotspot With Affordable Living
South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains offer breathtakingly scenic views, making the communities at their base a dream retirement location for many. With temperate weather, no tax on Social Security benefits, and plenty to do in the Palmetto State, it's clear why Greenville is part of Southern Living's best places to retire in the South. It also ranks a respectable No. 60 in the U.S. News & World Report's list of the 250 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026.
Greenville sits in the northwest region of the state, around 100 miles from Columbia, and roughly the same distance from Charlotte, North Carolina. The 30-square-mile city has experienced steady population growth over the last few years as more people discover its appeal. The median home value has increased 41.7% since 2020, reaching about $457,858 today. Savvy seniors will be encouraged to know that Greenville's cost of living is 8.7% below the national average, with estimated monthly living costs on Social Security at $1,284 for homeowners and $1,035 for renters.
Downtown Greenville continues to improve with renovations, but a key milestone was the 2004 removal of a highway bridge and its replacement with a pedestrian bridge – part of redevelopment efforts that helped transform the area into a walkable community with a Walk Score rating of 81 out of 100. The city is home to over 200 restaurants that secure its spot on Food & Wine's list of the Top Small U.S. Cities for Food and Drink. Plus, its Main Street, designated a "Great American Main Street" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, offers 10 blocks of quaint shops and art galleries to explore. In Greenville, retirement is never boring.
A South Carolina retirement hotspot
Those considering a move to Greenville may want to visit during different times of the year to get a sense of what daily life could feel like, especially in terms of weather. Summers in this part of South Carolina are humid, with average highs reaching about 89 degrees Fahrenheit in July, the hottest month. If you prefer cooler weather, the best times to visit are March through May for cherry blossoms and spring blooms, or late September through November for a foliage-filled fall getaway without the crowds. In either season, expect milder temperatures of between 62 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit and noticeably lower humidity.
To get there, the closest airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, just 13.4 miles from the city center. Visitors traveling by car can use one of several Interstate roads running through the city; the I-85 reaches from Richmond, Virginia, to Atlanta, Georgia, and beyond, while the I-385 links downtown Greenville to I-26 and continues toward Asheville, North Carolina.
Many retirees prefer to spend their later years in a quieter setting, and Greenville is surrounded by several idyllic, community-focused suburbs like Northlake and the serene town of Travelers Rest. No matter where you settle in or around the city, Greenville offers access to some of the best senior living facilities in the state, including Rolling Green Village and Cascades Verdae.
Things to do in Greenville
Greenville has walkable neighborhoods, abundant green spaces, and the nickname "Bikeville" for its 100 miles of cycling trails. Unlike the sardine-tin ambiance of other cities, it's an ideal spot for retirees who want recreation without the buzz of a major metropolitan area. Fox Carolina News Morning Show co-anchor Ashley Garrett told Atlanta Magazine, "Folks can just park their cars once and be out all day ... They can grab a drink here, a meal there, do some shopping there ... The options for entertainment downtown are really endless." For retirees, the ability to navigate much of the city on foot or by bike only adds to Greenville's appeal.
The city also offers many centrally-located hotels with recognizable names, such as the Hilton Garden Inn Greenville, where rooms start at around $100 per night. Those looking to splurge might choose the Grand Bohemian Lodge, with rates from $280 per night. This boutique property is situated right at the heart of downtown near the scenic Falls Park on the Reedy, the city's top attraction on Tripadvisor. One visitor raved, "This is a beautiful green park full of gorgeous flowers. It is such a wonderful surprise that this little 'Forest' is in the middle of downtown Greenville."
Nostalgia-seekers can pop into Mast General Store on Main Street, which sells everything from old-fashioned trinkets and handmade gifts to outdoor gear for exploring the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. Greenville sees a variety of events take place each year, from food markets to big sporting games to art exhibitions. The result? A city that offers a relaxed pace and Southern hospitality for retirees, along with access to plenty of activities for friends and family when they visit.