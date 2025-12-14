A Top Place To Retire Is A Walkable South Carolina Hotspot With Affordable Living

South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains offer breathtakingly scenic views, making the communities at their base a dream retirement location for many. With temperate weather, no tax on Social Security benefits, and plenty to do in the Palmetto State, it's clear why Greenville is part of Southern Living's best places to retire in the South. It also ranks a respectable No. 60 in the U.S. News & World Report's list of the 250 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026.

Greenville sits in the northwest region of the state, around 100 miles from Columbia, and roughly the same distance from Charlotte, North Carolina. The 30-square-mile city has experienced steady population growth over the last few years as more people discover its appeal. The median home value has increased 41.7% since 2020, reaching about $457,858 today. Savvy seniors will be encouraged to know that Greenville's cost of living is 8.7% below the national average, with estimated monthly living costs on Social Security at $1,284 for homeowners and $1,035 for renters.

Downtown Greenville continues to improve with renovations, but a key milestone was the 2004 removal of a highway bridge and its replacement with a pedestrian bridge – part of redevelopment efforts that helped transform the area into a walkable community with a Walk Score rating of 81 out of 100. The city is home to over 200 restaurants that secure its spot on Food & Wine's list of the Top Small U.S. Cities for Food and Drink. Plus, its Main Street, designated a "Great American Main Street" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, offers 10 blocks of quaint shops and art galleries to explore. In Greenville, retirement is never boring.