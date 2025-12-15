Georgia's Charming Atlanta Village Is A Walkable Neighborhood With Local Boutiques
When in Atlanta, there's always somewhere you can go that'll fit your mood, whatever your preferred vibe. Whether it's hopping from one Michelin-starred restaurant to another, visiting the headline tourist attractions (like the largest aquarium in America), or exploring the local arts scene, ATL has got it all for you. In Eastside, you'll find unique and quirky personalities, and it's home to the upscale neighborhood of Virginia-Highland. Crowds flock to the neighborhood for its local boutique shops and trendy bar and restaurant spots where tables spill out onto the sidewalk. The morning patios are dotted with the brunch crowd, while bars come alive when the sun sets. Community events are also aplenty here, whether it's live music at Porchfest, the Food Truck Fridays from June to September, or the Farmer's Market during spring and fall.
As the name suggests, Virginia-Highland sits on the intersection of Virginia and North Highland avenues. Nearby, you'll find Little Five, one of Georgia's trendiest neighborhoods, and Poncey-Highland, a vibrant neighborhood with a thriving food scene. Virginia-Highland is in good company. To get here, the nearest MARTA station is in Midtown, while the neighborhood is about a 15-minute drive from downtown's Peachtree Street. Once you're here, getting around isn't as hard as Virginia-Highland has a walkability rating of 77 (according to Walk Score), which means that most errands and trips can be done just by walking. You'll also be close to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, some of the city's finest walking and biking paths, with Piedmont Park also right beside the neighborhood.
What to do in Virginia-Highland
According to Discover Atlanta, Virginia-Highland is known as the cool neighborhood in Eastside, and the vibrant bustle of the local community has plenty to do with it. Travel blogger The Fearless Foreigner says that the perfect mix of the residential community, locally owned shops, and outdoor spaces really encapsulates the vibes of the neighborhood. And because it has sidewalks on every street, it's just that easy to discover all the hidden gems on foot.
Stop by Virginia Highland Books for a peek at a local gem, a bookstore covering two floors with a wide range of books from fiction to non-fiction, plus no shortage of cozy book nooks. One Yelp review describes the aesthetic as "creaky wooden floors, hand-written staff recommendation cards, local art on the walls ... very neighborhood bookstore vibe." If you're shopping for a new fit, check out Dakota J's, a boutique spot for everything clothing and accessories. Moosh is another tremendous option for sprucing up your wardrobe, thanks to its excellent selection of clothes, shoes, bags, and more.
Whatever time of the year you visit Virginia-Highland, there's always something going on. In the summer, the annual Summerfest steals the show. The festival started in 1985 and has been going strong each year. In 2025, the weekend celebrations included a 5k run, an artist and makers' market, tons of live music and entertainment, and even a kidsfest for the little ones. If you're coming by in the winter, there's also a Winterfest, which hosts similar celebrations to its summer counterpart, albeit with a bit more festive cheer and events like the holiday parade.
Where to eat and drink in Virginia-Highland
Start your mornings in Virginia-Highland with a dose of coffee at PERC Coffee, a fantastic stop near Virginia Highland Books; if the colorful and quirky decor doesn't wake you up, the coffee certainly will. Serving up a menu of classic drinks, they also offer some flavor combos you might not see elsewhere. Try their Good Times Latte, a vanilla-lavender latte with habanero sugar, paired with their house-made granola bowl. Grab lunch at Bar.bacoa, a casual spot specializing in tacos, tapas, and authentically-prepared barbacoa. Plus, the cocktails and margaritas are spectacular. The menu items are also not your typical fare, with the brisket mac and cheese taco standing out as one of the most popular dishes.
The neighborhood is also known for its trendy bars and nightlife, so don't miss out on casual bars and pubs or romantic date-night restaurants while you're in the area. Moe's and Joe's Tavern has the classic pub vibes for hanging out with friends and has been here since 1947. They're best known for their PBRs (which explains the sign), and even have weekly beer specials for PBR pitchers. On the other hand, Highland Tap is sthe perfect spot for an intimate night out. It has been a local institution since 1989, with an aesthetic that makes you feel like you're in a speakeasy. The menu includes wood-fired steaks, slow-roasted prime ribs, and martinis.