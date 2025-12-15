Georgia's Charming Atlanta Village Is A Walkable Neighborhood With Local Boutiques

When in Atlanta, there's always somewhere you can go that'll fit your mood, whatever your preferred vibe. Whether it's hopping from one Michelin-starred restaurant to another, visiting the headline tourist attractions (like the largest aquarium in America), or exploring the local arts scene, ATL has got it all for you. In Eastside, you'll find unique and quirky personalities, and it's home to the upscale neighborhood of Virginia-Highland. Crowds flock to the neighborhood for its local boutique shops and trendy bar and restaurant spots where tables spill out onto the sidewalk. The morning patios are dotted with the brunch crowd, while bars come alive when the sun sets. Community events are also aplenty here, whether it's live music at Porchfest, the Food Truck Fridays from June to September, or the Farmer's Market during spring and fall.

As the name suggests, Virginia-Highland sits on the intersection of Virginia and North Highland avenues. Nearby, you'll find Little Five, one of Georgia's trendiest neighborhoods, and Poncey-Highland, a vibrant neighborhood with a thriving food scene. Virginia-Highland is in good company. To get here, the nearest MARTA station is in Midtown, while the neighborhood is about a 15-minute drive from downtown's Peachtree Street. Once you're here, getting around isn't as hard as Virginia-Highland has a walkability rating of 77 (according to Walk Score), which means that most errands and trips can be done just by walking. You'll also be close to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, some of the city's finest walking and biking paths, with Piedmont Park also right beside the neighborhood.