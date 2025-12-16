California's Top Ski Destination Blends Sweet Sunshine With Snow And World-Class Terrain

Tearing up the ski slopes clad in bikinis or shorts may be more common among social media influencers than the general population. But in the Western United States, anyone can partake in this niche trend on a balmy spring day at Mammoth Mountain, an alpine oasis of 3,500 acres of skiable terrain perched high in the Eastern Sierra Nevada. This area experiences, on average, 400 inches of snow and 300 days of sunshine each year. In fact, the ski season can stretch from November all the way to June.

Besides being sweetly sunny and blanketed by snow, Mammoth boasts a legitimate pedigree as one of California's top ski destinations. After all, it's not the training ground for Olympians like Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and Kelly Clark for nothing, though all levels of athletes are welcome to experience its 28 lifts and 150 named trails. Whether you make the five- to six-hour drive from LA or San Francisco or fly into Mammoth Yosemite Airport, officials suggest preparing for the weather conditions. If you're coming in the spring, be sure to slather on high-SPF sunscreen before donning that bikini, and wear goggles to protect your eyes from snow blindness.

Despite its vast size, navigating the diverse terrain at Mammoth Mountain is quite manageable. You can drive yourself or catch the complimentary shuttle to the mountain's three base skiing areas: Main Lodge, Canyon Lodge, and Eagle Lodge. Beginner skiers can take the Discovery Chair to a practice slope and gentle bowl to gradually build their confidence. By the Main Lodge, the wide, groomed Broadway run provides carving opportunities for early mid-level skiers. Meanwhile, the steepest terrain and moguls await black-diamond skiers at the summit, which is accessible via the Panorama Gondola. Meanwhile, Mammoth's Unbound Terrain Parks provide a freestyling paradise for snowboarders.