California's Top Ski Destination Blends Sweet Sunshine With Snow And World-Class Terrain
Tearing up the ski slopes clad in bikinis or shorts may be more common among social media influencers than the general population. But in the Western United States, anyone can partake in this niche trend on a balmy spring day at Mammoth Mountain, an alpine oasis of 3,500 acres of skiable terrain perched high in the Eastern Sierra Nevada. This area experiences, on average, 400 inches of snow and 300 days of sunshine each year. In fact, the ski season can stretch from November all the way to June.
Besides being sweetly sunny and blanketed by snow, Mammoth boasts a legitimate pedigree as one of California's top ski destinations. After all, it's not the training ground for Olympians like Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and Kelly Clark for nothing, though all levels of athletes are welcome to experience its 28 lifts and 150 named trails. Whether you make the five- to six-hour drive from LA or San Francisco or fly into Mammoth Yosemite Airport, officials suggest preparing for the weather conditions. If you're coming in the spring, be sure to slather on high-SPF sunscreen before donning that bikini, and wear goggles to protect your eyes from snow blindness.
Despite its vast size, navigating the diverse terrain at Mammoth Mountain is quite manageable. You can drive yourself or catch the complimentary shuttle to the mountain's three base skiing areas: Main Lodge, Canyon Lodge, and Eagle Lodge. Beginner skiers can take the Discovery Chair to a practice slope and gentle bowl to gradually build their confidence. By the Main Lodge, the wide, groomed Broadway run provides carving opportunities for early mid-level skiers. Meanwhile, the steepest terrain and moguls await black-diamond skiers at the summit, which is accessible via the Panorama Gondola. Meanwhile, Mammoth's Unbound Terrain Parks provide a freestyling paradise for snowboarders.
Mammoth's cozy lodging
Paying for all this adventure isn't for the faint of heart. But Mammoth does sell the seasonal Ikon Pass, which can get you on the slopes for around $570 for four days and just over $1,500 for unlimited access — not just at Mammoth but also at more than a dozen other ski resorts, with no blackout dates. Otherwise, the 2025-2026 season's prices for single-day lift tickets at Mammoth will set you back $100-$200 or more, depending on the month and day. And if you're wondering, here's how to figure out Epic, Ikon, or Indy is the best ski season pass for you.
Despite being recognized as one of the top ski resorts in California, Mammoth has managed to retain a low-key vibe. Think cozy chalets and condominiums compared to shinier counterparts — like the celeb-ridden Alpine playground of Aspen — offering high-end adventure packages with amenities like private guides and butler services. That said, Mammoth is adding eco-friendly luxury with Limelight Mammoth, a newly opened property with 149 rooms, including 25 suites. What's more, the hotel is in a prime location, steps from The Village with its restaurants, shops, and free gondola to Canyon Lodge.
If you want to stay in the Village close to the central plaza, you can book at The Village Lodge, a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winner, where stays run from the mid-$200s in low season to $700 or more during peak season and holidays. For lodging outside of the hubbub, Snowcreek Resort is a condo village 5 miles from the ski area. Its units feature fireplaces, kitchens, and laundry facilities, and are nestled in a scenic setting with shuttle service to the slopes. Prices range from $400 to $1,000 per night for one- to three-bedroom units, with discounts available for Ikon pass holders.