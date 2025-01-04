Epic, Ikon, Or Indy: Which Is The Best Ski Season Pass For You?

The Epic Pass is the original multi-resort ski pass, dating back to 2008. It provides access to more than 30 top resorts, including Vail and Whistler Blackcomb. At the time of this writing, the pass comes in three options: the Epic Pass costs just over $1,000 for adults and around $500 for kids, offering unlimited access and no blackout dates; the Epic Local Pass, priced just under $800 for adults, has access to fewer resorts and some blackout dates; and the Epic Day Pass can come in at under $50 per day. Additional benefits include discounted lift tickets for family and friends, plus savings on dining, rentals, and retail.

The Ikon Pass includes access to resorts like Mammoth Mountain and Aspen Snowmass and is the priciest option. It costs around $1,400 for adults and $400 for kids, offering unlimited access at 17 resorts plus seven days at 42 additional areas. The Ikon Base Pass, priced at just under $1,000, has more limited access with some blackout dates, while the Ikon Session Pass starts at $300 and includes two to four days. Passholders enjoy discounts on lodging, dining, and retail, along with access to special events and unique experiences.

The Indy Pass is designed for those who prefer smaller ski areas. Unlike its competitors, it provides access to more than 200 independent resorts, with two days of skiing at each. Highlights include Magic Mountain in Vermont. The Indy+ Pass offers unlimited access to participating resorts for adults at under $500 and kids at under $300. The cheaper Indy Base Pass provides similar access with some blackout dates. This pass is ideal for budget-conscious skiers and those seeking less crowded slopes. However, its popularity means passes sell out quickly, so planning ahead is essential.