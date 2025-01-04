Epic, Ikon, Or Indy: Which Is The Best Ski Season Pass For You?
Ski season was built for cold-weather lovers in search of the perfect winter getaway. While skiing in the Italian Dolomites can be surprisingly affordable, there are parts of the U.S. that offer some of the best skiing in the world, meaning you don't need to cross the Atlantic to refine your skills on the slopes. The ski season in North America typically runs from November through April, and with over 800 resorts and nearly 10,000 miles of slopes, navigating which ski or snowboarding passes to choose can feel overwhelming. Here, we break down the three main ski passes — Epic, Ikon, and Indy — so you can decide what's best for you and your family this season.
Whether you want to explore multiple locations or take a lengthy trip to one skiing destination, a pass offers flexibility and can save you money, too. Consider when and where you'll ski (whether during peak or off-season), take into account how flexible your dates are, and plan ahead to take advantage of pre-season ski pass sales. By preparing early, you'll set yourself up for a memorable ski season, no matter which pass you choose.
Comparing Epic, Ikon, and Indy ski passes
The Epic Pass is the original multi-resort ski pass, dating back to 2008. It provides access to more than 30 top resorts, including Vail and Whistler Blackcomb. At the time of this writing, the pass comes in three options: the Epic Pass costs just over $1,000 for adults and around $500 for kids, offering unlimited access and no blackout dates; the Epic Local Pass, priced just under $800 for adults, has access to fewer resorts and some blackout dates; and the Epic Day Pass can come in at under $50 per day. Additional benefits include discounted lift tickets for family and friends, plus savings on dining, rentals, and retail.
The Ikon Pass includes access to resorts like Mammoth Mountain and Aspen Snowmass and is the priciest option. It costs around $1,400 for adults and $400 for kids, offering unlimited access at 17 resorts plus seven days at 42 additional areas. The Ikon Base Pass, priced at just under $1,000, has more limited access with some blackout dates, while the Ikon Session Pass starts at $300 and includes two to four days. Passholders enjoy discounts on lodging, dining, and retail, along with access to special events and unique experiences.
The Indy Pass is designed for those who prefer smaller ski areas. Unlike its competitors, it provides access to more than 200 independent resorts, with two days of skiing at each. Highlights include Magic Mountain in Vermont. The Indy+ Pass offers unlimited access to participating resorts for adults at under $500 and kids at under $300. The cheaper Indy Base Pass provides similar access with some blackout dates. This pass is ideal for budget-conscious skiers and those seeking less crowded slopes. However, its popularity means passes sell out quickly, so planning ahead is essential.
Figuring out which pass is best for you
Choosing between the Epic, Ikon, and Indy passes depends on your budget, preferred resorts, and additional perks. The prices mentioned above are from the 2024 season, but annual changes in pricing and blackout dates make it essential to ensure your pass aligns with your plans. Ski passes are non-refundable, which is why it's important to consider your options and make an informed decision.
For those on a budget, the Indy Pass is the most affordable option. Frequent skiers will find great value in the Epic Pass, which offers unlimited access to many larger resorts. For skiers seeking luxury destinations, the Ikon Pass provides access to upscale locations. While the Epic and Ikon passes include international options, the Indy Pass focuses primarily on North America (although it is slowly expanding to Europe and Japan).
Take advantage of early-bird discounts to maximize your savings, and make your purchase before summer's end to secure the best deal. Be sure to take into consideration your resort choices, as you may also be able to get discounted accommodation, further reducing your overall costs. Whether you're heading to the Rockies, Utah, or the East Coast, there's a pass option to suit your skiing needs.