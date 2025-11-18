Top 9 Best Ski Resorts In California, According To Reviews
Ski resorts in California easily rank among America's most beautiful. The scenery ranges from northern volcanic peaks packed with thick white frosting to craggy Sierra Nevada granite with glowing resort villages nestled in valleys. The state is home to nearly 750 miles of ski runs spread across 33 resorts. With terrain ranging from gentle, family-friendly slopes to extreme expert runs, California is sometimes compared to Colorado, which many believe has the absolute best skiing in the U.S.
If you are a nervous novice who isn't sure whether to ski or snowboard, resorts in California offer world-class instruction. You'll begin your winter sports journey mastering the many gentle beginner slopes that all the major resorts offer. They're marked with green circles, while blue squares indicate runs suitable for intermediates. A black diamond is for advanced skiers and snowboarders only. Still, whatever your skill level, you'll also want excellent facilities and amenities, as well as those stunning panoramas looking down on the Golden State. Luckily, the resorts in California offer all of that.
But, of course, you'll also want snow — and plenty of it. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bryan Allegretto — the meteorologist behind the reliable snow-forecasting app OpenSnow — predicts this Sierra winter will resemble last year's. The 2024-25 season in California delivered 91% of its long-term average snowfall. Therefore, the resort opening dates mentioned in this article are estimates that require confirmation before loading your car and driving off to your winter wonderlands.
To find the best ski resorts in California, we analyzed Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated — and here are the nine that made the cut.
Mammoth Mountain Ski Area
Mammoth is a low-key and affordable California mountain resort town, and you'll find the sprawling Mammoth Mountain Ski Area there high up in the Eastern Sierra. The base sits at 7,953 feet and climbs to 11,053 at its peak, creating a thrilling 3,100-foot vertical drop. The resort spans across a "mammoth" 3,500 acres with 178 runs dispersing skiers and boarders across the terrain — you'll even find congestion to be manageable on busy weekends. There are 24 lifts — including gondolas, six-person high-speed chairs, and quads — to shuttle guests across the mountain with ease. Despite its size, the resort maintains a welcoming, unpretentious atmosphere.
Freestyle skiers flock to its 10 terrain parks and two halfpipes, with Unbound Main Park particularly well regarded. Then there's the Road Runner, a three-mile-long glide from the summit all the way to the bottom. Snowfall is impressive, too — Mammoth receives about 350 inches annually, and extensive snowmaking ensures prime conditions even when nature takes a break. Wind buff blows across the snow and sculpts the white stuff into a silky, replenishing surface, which is a favorite with locals who believe it even outperforms fresh powder.
The season starts on November 14th in 2025, but those sunny days usually run into spring and, often, even into the summer months. Of the resorts that made our cut, Mammoth takes the top review scores on both Google (4.8) and Yelp (4.1), with one snowboarder on Yelp proclaiming, "Mammoth Mountain definitely has the snow you're craving."
Kirkwood Mountain Resort
The remote location of Kirkwood Mountain Resort may be a little difficult to get to, but if reviews are any indication, the effort is well worth it. It sits perched atop the Sierra Crest at elevations between 7,800 feet at the base and 9,800 feet at its peak, and you can get there in roughly 45 minutes from South Lake Tahoe. However, winter storms can make the road treacherous, so arriving early on fresh-snow days is more or less essential.
The resort claims to pull in more annual snowfall than any of its Tahoe-based competitors, with the region's lightest, driest, and most plentiful powder. Its 84 trails are served by 13 lifts, including high-speed quads. They link diverse zones across 2,300 acres and three distinct peaks, with terrain spanning everything from easy bunny hills to black diamonds with adrenaline-spiking features like cornices, cliffs, and aggressively groomed runs. Freestylers can hone their skills in four terrain parks. Each offers a unique layout with 18 rails, plus a halfpipe carved into the lower-mountain gullies.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort is the only ski area to meet our criteria across all three review sites, with Tripadvisor users especially charmed — giving it the highest score for a California ski resort (4.2). One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that "the layout is straightforward, making it simple to navigate, and the views of the neighboring mountains and the valley below are absolutely stunning." The 2025-26 season kicks off on December 5, assuming weather conditions cooperate, but you should note that busy weekends and other peak days now require parking reservations.
Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort
Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort is a laid-back resort. Many winter sports lovers in the Tahoe area still head for the slopes at Heavenly or Kirkwood, which is fine for those who choose Sierra-at-Tahoe because it means thinner crowds. Those who do come here are spread out over 2,000 acres with accessible terrain for all skill levels. Located just 12 miles west of South Lake Tahoe, it's a favorite among locals chasing fresh snow — and with 400 inches falling each year, there's plenty to go around. From the slopes, skiers carve through powder above vast pine forests and peaks, catching glimpses of the distant lake below. That includes novices, because one of the resort's more unique aspects is that beginners can ride the lifts all the way to the summit and glide down gentle runs from the top. It's an uncommon feature in ski resorts, where most novices must usually make do with being stuck down at the base on short loops.
Tree skiing is excellent, particularly in Grandview. The trees are well spaced, and there are plenty of natural jumps. Then there are the five backcountry gates at Huckleberry Canyon, including Avalanche Bowl, that access Tahoe's most precipitous expert runs. You'll also find backcountry-caliber terrain for experts at Huckleberry Bowl, although it only opens when there's an adequate snowpack and avalanche conditions are stable. The 2025-26 season also debuts two new West Bowl runs alongside expanded beginner zones off Easy Rider Express and enlarged park areas in The Aspens and Upper Main. It all kicks off on November 28, and there are 30% savings available with advance online purchases. Just don't bring cash — the resort only accepts payments by card, smartwatch, or phone.
Palisades Tahoe
The 1960 Winter Olympics pushed the then-named Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows squarely into the winter sports spotlight, and it remains a premier skiing destination today. Since 2021, it has operated under a different name — Palisades Tahoe. This name change removed the derogatory term and united the resort's two mountains, Palisades and Alpine, under one name. It's one of those out-West winter sports resorts with the deepest, freshest snow, and the 6,000 or so acres that stretch across the two mountains make it California's largest.
Its massive scale means skiers and boarders can explore trails for days without repeating the same run — and there are options for every level. There are five separate zones, with wide, gentle terrain near Far East Express and Mountain Meadow, that are perfect practice grounds for newcomers building their abilities. Alpine offers a mix of groomed runs, wide-open bowls, and glade skiing for intermediate and advanced levels, while experts will likely head straight to KT-22 — also known as "The Mothership." This is where you'll find steep chutes, powder fields, cliff bands, and other challenging terrain.
The resort also features North America's first-ever base-to-base gondola, which means you can switch between mountains without the need to unclip all your gear. You also have access to the 280+ trails via a shared network of gondolas, trams, and high-speed chairs. "It's a good experience to ride all the trams/gondolas and see the magnificent view of mountains covered in snow," said one Google reviewer, where the resort scores its best reviews (4.6). However, Tripadvisor has also been kind (4.1), with one reviewer saying, "This is a great mountain with friendly attendants and beautiful views." Runs should be open from November 26.
Northstar California Resort
California ski resorts don't score very high on Tripadvisor, but Northstar California Resort gets a decent 4.2 rating. It also scores well on Google, but Yelp reviewers — ever the tough crowd — have been more restrained in their praise. You can judge for yourself when Northstar California opens for business on November 21, 2025, when winter sports lovers get ready for 3,170 skiable acres and a 2,280-vertical-foot drop.
The resort sits at a lower elevation than most others in California, meaning gentler, more forgiving snow in spring. Later in the season, conditions can vary a bit, with warmer storms sometimes bringing rain instead of snow. As one Google reviewer put it when enjoying a warm week in Tahoe: "We were riding on hero snow. It was amazingly fast and soft, with a few wet and heavy spots near the base. It's a roll of the dice in that climate." Extensive snowmaking is in operation across half the resort's terrain, helping to maintain coverage and improve conditions when natural snowfall is limited.
Twenty lifts, including gondolas, high-speed six-packs, and surface tows, serve 100 trails, which are broken down into mostly intermediate runs. There are also plenty of family-friendly bunny hills and amenities — and advanced skiers and boarders aren't left out, either. Ski schools accept children as young as 3, and Riglet Park features terrain designed specifically for kids under 6. You can find gentle beginner terrain at Lion's Way, while intermediates might be interested in the stunning Tahoe views complemented by free champagne at the ski-up tōst bar. Advanced skiers can head to Lookout Mountain and Martis Camp for sharper pitches, while Burnout and White Rabbit provide gated glades for experienced skiers during powder conditions.
Snow Summit
Snow Summit isn't just about winter sports. It's part of the Big Bear Mountain Resort at Big Bear Lake, one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers. It also offers convenient access for SoCal residents in the colder months. The 2025–26 season is projected to begin on November 21 and run through mid-April. You can reach the resort in just a couple of hours from Los Angeles. Flying in from other cities is also an option, given that Ontario International sits just 60 miles westward. The skiable terrain at Snow Summit is just 240 acres, with lifts, trails, and terrain parks for all ability levels. It is a small, manageable mountain that you can explore in a day at a relaxed pace. The annual snowfall averages about 100 inches, but snowmaking covers the entire mountain, keeping conditions dependable throughout the season.
The resort sits at around 7,000 feet in the San Bernardino Mountains, with the summit reaching 8,200 feet, making for a 1,200-foot vertical drop. There are 11 lifts providing access to the mountain, and around half of the 33 runs are suitable for intermediates. There are also plenty of learning slopes, with ski schools accepting students as young as 4 for skiing and 6 for snowboarding. About a quarter of the runs are reserved for advanced and expert skiers. Night skiing is also available, with 125 acres of after-dark runs illuminated after sunset, with one Tripadvisor reviewer who contributed to the resort's 4.1 overall score saying, "Night skiing was awesome! All night runs were well lit, and the lines were minimal."
Sugar Bowl Resort
About a one-hour drive from Reno, sitting atop Donner Summit between 6,883 feet and 8,383 feet, is Sugar Bowl Resort. It receives an impressive 500 inches of annual snowfall, and the higher elevation means the powder here is often of better quality. On Google, it scores an impressive 4.6, and one reviewer wholeheartedly said, "Quality snow conditions/trail maintenance are my reasons for why Sugar Bowl is the BEST resort in Tahoe." It even scores comparatively well on Yelp with its 4.1, second only to Mammoth Mountain.
Sugar Bowl Resort hopes to start the season on November 22, and with 1,650 acres of fun spread across four distinct peaks — Mt. Disney, Mt. Lincoln, Crow's Nest, and Judah — the resort offers diverse trails and challenges. Intermediate and advanced runs take up the lion's share, but there's plenty for beginners too, and experts will also find enough to stay challenged. There are 105 trails that connect via 12 lifts, ranging from gondolas and high-speed quads to surface tows, while terrain parks include the newly launched Sugar Bowl Parks. You'll find this world-class, full-sized progression facility at the base of Mount Lincoln, and it's a place for freestyle skiers and boarders of all levels — from juniors to elite athletes.
There's also the Village for those planning a longer stay to explore the mountains. It combines unique ski-in/ski-out homes and lodgings with complete concierge services and a close-knit community. You even get to ride the Village Gondola to your accommodation. If it all sounds a bit romantic, that's probably because the Sugar Bowl Resort is also one of the best wedding venues in California.
Homewood Mountain Resort
Literally sitting on the edge of Lake Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort is one of the more scenic ski areas in California. It's just five miles south of Tahoe City along the West Shore, and it offers stunning views of the lake from just about anywhere on the mountain. Among those scenic runs is Quali Face, although this one is for the experts to tackle. It has a steep pitch and the distraction of stunning views, so it's not advisable to tackle it if you don't have the necessary experience. In addition, it's a bit of a hike to get there, so it's one that will appeal more to the adventurous skier. The resort also offers around 750 acres of snowcat-accessed terrain, which you must do on guided tours. But this experience isn't limited to seasoned pros — intermediates and experts alike can sign up for guided off-piste adventures featuring fresh powder, untouched trails, and steep slopes.
On the regular slopes, you'll find eight lifts serving 67 runs — all with those panoramic views, including the two-mile-long beginner-friendly Rainbow Ridge. It's unusually long for novices, but it's perfect for anyone working on their linked turns. However, the mountain is mainly divided into intermediate and advanced runs, with almost three-quarters dedicated to those with a little bit of experience. One Google reviewer did point out, "As first-time ski/snowboarders, we didn't know what to expect. We signed up for group lessons, and their instructors were top-notch. They had us all independent after a lesson, and we were able to progress from there." Homewood Mountain Resort scores 4.4 on Google and 4.0 on Tripadvisor, though Yelp reviewers did find things to fuss about; however, the majority were actually happy.
Heavenly Mountain Resort
Heavenly Mountain Resort is just a seven-minute drive from South Lake Tahoe and 60 miles from Reno-Tahoe International — and it just squeezes onto our list thanks to a 4.4 overall score on Google and a 3.9 on Tripadvisor. The resort sprawls across 4,800 acres, straddling the California-Nevada state line high above picturesque Lake Tahoe. Sitting at a frigid 10,067 feet, the vertical drop down to the base is a commanding 2,897 feet. The longest run measures 5.5 miles, and with trails of this length usually scarce, Heavenly is one for anyone craving long, uninterrupted stretches. Average snowfall measures 272 inches across the year, but snowmaking reliably covers 3,300 acres to keep things consistent.
Most of the runs cater to intermediates, with fewer areas available for beginners to practice their skills. However, there are mellow slopes at Adventure Peak, which you can access from the Heavenly Gondola that departs from Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe. The 2.4-mile ride first stops at the mid-mountain Observation Deck — a perfect spot for panoramic views, even for those not skiing — before continuing to the summit. Adventure Peak at the top also offers activities beyond skiing and boarding, such as hiking or even a meal with more winter lake views.
There are three terrain parks across the mountain, with a network of 27 lifts connecting 114 trails over four distinct base areas. There are more beginner-friendly slopes at Boulder Bowl, while Ridge Run and Big Dipper offer long, scenic blue runs with Lake Tahoe vistas. Advanced skiers can challenge themselves at Mott and Killebrew Canyons, while the wide-open terrain at Milky Way Bowl accumulates substantial snowfall.
Methodology
To identify the best-rated ski resorts in California, we analyzed their review ratings on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. After noting the scores of all 33 resorts across the three platforms, we set a minimum rating of 3.9 with at least 200 reviews on two of the three sites as the benchmark. Only two resorts met the criteria across all three websites, while the rest qualified based on strong performances on two out of three.