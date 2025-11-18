Top 9 Best Ski Resorts In California, According To Reviews

Ski resorts in California easily rank among America's most beautiful. The scenery ranges from northern volcanic peaks packed with thick white frosting to craggy Sierra Nevada granite with glowing resort villages nestled in valleys. The state is home to nearly 750 miles of ski runs spread across 33 resorts. With terrain ranging from gentle, family-friendly slopes to extreme expert runs, California is sometimes compared to Colorado, which many believe has the absolute best skiing in the U.S.

If you are a nervous novice who isn't sure whether to ski or snowboard, resorts in California offer world-class instruction. You'll begin your winter sports journey mastering the many gentle beginner slopes that all the major resorts offer. They're marked with green circles, while blue squares indicate runs suitable for intermediates. A black diamond is for advanced skiers and snowboarders only. Still, whatever your skill level, you'll also want excellent facilities and amenities, as well as those stunning panoramas looking down on the Golden State. Luckily, the resorts in California offer all of that.

But, of course, you'll also want snow — and plenty of it. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bryan Allegretto — the meteorologist behind the reliable snow-forecasting app OpenSnow — predicts this Sierra winter will resemble last year's. The 2024-25 season in California delivered 91% of its long-term average snowfall. Therefore, the resort opening dates mentioned in this article are estimates that require confirmation before loading your car and driving off to your winter wonderlands.

To find the best ski resorts in California, we analyzed Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated — and here are the nine that made the cut.