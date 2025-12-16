Rick Steves Says This Secret Town Is Where You Get Triple The Italy For A Third Of The Price

Italy's Amalfi Coast is one of the world's most celebrated coastlines, where green mountains rise above jewel-colored villages that tumble toward a turquoise sea. With its natural beauty and rich history, the Amalfi Coast beckons travelers year after year to experience its "dolce vita" allure. While many visitors head straight to picturesque Positano, its popularity has also led to serious overcrowding and sky-high prices, especially during the summer season. With this in mind, travel expert Rick Steves set out to find what he calls on his blog an "untouristy Positano," which he discovered just 14 miles west in the under-the-radar town of Maiori.

As opposed to the costly Positano, Steves notes, "Maiori is where, for a third the price, you get triple the Italy." In fact, according to BudgetYourTrip, the average cost for a hotel in Maiori is $147 per night, while in Positano, you'll find the average nightly cost around $355. Blessed with plenty of local charm and not yet clogged with tourists, Maiori is where you can experience a more relaxed and affordable Italian vacation. While there are many stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast, most are rocky, and only a few are sandy. Maiori fronts the Spiaggia di Maiori, which is the largest sandy stretch of beach on the coast. The town also brims with history, with centuries-old churches, lavish palaces, and historic towers to discover.

Though it remains undiscovered for many travelers, Maiori is still easy to reach. The town is about a 70- to 90-minute drive south of Naples International Airport, depending on traffic. Ferries also connect Naples and Maiori in roughly two hours. The best time to visit Maiori is between June and September, when average temperatures hover around 81 degrees Fahrenheit, but you might want to start planning your trip as soon as possible to ensure the best deals.