One Of Italy's Most Beautiful Destinations Is A Mistake To Visit During Winter

The land of pizza and pasta certainly has no shortage of destinations that are downright fantastic when the colder months swing around. From the undeniable Alpine charm of Sappada deep in the Dolomites to the premier ski runs of Cortina d'Ampezzo, this is a land pretty well suited to snow-doused winters. But there are also places that might be best avoided during the chillier times, such as the salt-washed reaches of the legendary Amalfi Coast, for example.

Now, this might be one of Italy's most-visited destinations — an estimated 5 million people drop by the region every single year — but certain experts in the field say it's simply not at its best between November and March. As one Redditor pointed out, this part of the country is particularly magical in summer and can be disappointing when the weather is gray and rainy, stating: "the Amalfi Coast is typically a summer destination. By typically summer, I mean that these places are particularly beautiful when bathed in sunlight. But if it happens to rain, or if the weather is cloudy, I think it can be quite frustrating."

Others also agree. Veteran guru in all things Europe and a man who's been traveling this continent for nearly half a century, Rick Steves, also warns on his blog that the Amalfi Coast can go into hibernation come the winter. On top of that, he points out on his blog that "beach towns are nearly shut down and battered by waves." This probably isn't great for all that sunbathing and swimming in the Tyrrhenian Sea you were planning on doing.