One Of Italy's Most Beautiful Destinations Is A Mistake To Visit During Winter
The land of pizza and pasta certainly has no shortage of destinations that are downright fantastic when the colder months swing around. From the undeniable Alpine charm of Sappada deep in the Dolomites to the premier ski runs of Cortina d'Ampezzo, this is a land pretty well suited to snow-doused winters. But there are also places that might be best avoided during the chillier times, such as the salt-washed reaches of the legendary Amalfi Coast, for example.
Now, this might be one of Italy's most-visited destinations — an estimated 5 million people drop by the region every single year — but certain experts in the field say it's simply not at its best between November and March. As one Redditor pointed out, this part of the country is particularly magical in summer and can be disappointing when the weather is gray and rainy, stating: "the Amalfi Coast is typically a summer destination. By typically summer, I mean that these places are particularly beautiful when bathed in sunlight. But if it happens to rain, or if the weather is cloudy, I think it can be quite frustrating."
Others also agree. Veteran guru in all things Europe and a man who's been traveling this continent for nearly half a century, Rick Steves, also warns on his blog that the Amalfi Coast can go into hibernation come the winter. On top of that, he points out on his blog that "beach towns are nearly shut down and battered by waves." This probably isn't great for all that sunbathing and swimming in the Tyrrhenian Sea you were planning on doing.
What's the Amalfi Coast like in the winter?
Of course, none of this is to say that the Amalfi Coast is totally out of bounds come the winter. It's just that winter may not show its best side. That's particularly true if you're on the hunt for classic Mediterranean sand, sun, and sea — especially considering that in December the average temperature is just 51 degrees Fahrenheit and there's only 62% sun coverage. Meanwhile, July basks in sunshine 89% of the time, and has highs of around 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
The winter weather also affects the sea, which, in turn, can have a major impact on your enjoyment of the coastline here. Those in the know will tell you that the best way to appreciate the sheer drama of this UNESCO World Heritage shore is from the water. The thing is, it's often just too rough between November and March to board a boat. The public ferries don't even run. So, if you visit in winter, you'll have to forget those romantic yacht outings with a drink and gorgeous sunset views.
The other commonly mentioned downside that could place the Amalfi Coast among European destinations that travelers might want to avoid in the off-season is the fact that many places shut down for the duration of winter. That's generally only true in the smaller towns and hamlets that pepper the coast, so you could still be okay if you limit your trip to major regional hubs like Sorrento. While that's not all bad considering that Sorrento is the land of lemons and lovely resorts by the shore, it does mean having fewer accommodation, dining, and destination options.