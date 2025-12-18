New York City's Once-Abandoned Military Base Has Transformed Into A Popular Museum
Although usually not the first place in New York City visitors go, Staten Island has a lot going for it, like secret, uncrowded beaches, walkable neighborhoods for shopping, and up-close views of the Statue of Liberty from the Staten Island Ferry. People who don't know Big Apple history will probably be surprised to learn that, away from the glitz and glamor, there are forts and battle sites sprinkled around the city, particularly in the area called the Narrows. This narrow waterway connecting two bays is a strategically important entryway to the city, was historically used for trade and transportation, and also served as a line of military defense: In the Narrows, enemy ships were sitting ducks. The site of multiple forts over the centuries, Fort Wadsworth is one of the oldest military sites in the United States, with roots stretching back to the 17th century. Here, you'll find fascinating military history, sweeping harbor views, and opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Set on 226 acres flanking the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Fort Wadsworth was decommissioned in 1994 and is now operated by the National Park Service. These once-abandoned grounds now host a visitor center and museum and are part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, a 27,000-acre expanse of sites in three New York City boroughs and New Jersey. The closest airport to Fort Wadsworth is Newark Liberty International Airport, 14 miles away by car. To get to Fort Wadsworth by public transportation, take the Staten Island Ferry from Lower Manhattan. Then, from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, take the S51 bus.
What to see and do at Fort Wadsworth
Military installations at Fort Wadsworth took advantage not only of the Narrows, but also of Staten Island's bluffs, which provided a good vantage point for Dutch and later British colonists' signal fires hundreds of years ago. The site evolved into a massive coastal fortress, anchored by Fort Tompkins and Battery Weed, designed to work in tandem with forts across the harbor to seal the entrance against enemy fleets. It was named in 1865 for Union General James Wadsworth, who was killed in the Civil War. The site was transformed as needed, becoming the site of anti-aircraft Nike missiles in the 1950s. Visitors can explore historic fortifications, walk through underground tunnels and ramparts, and climb to overlooks with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Atlantic Ocean.
Beyond history, Fort Wadsworth is a scenic public park. You can walk, run, or bike along paved roads and paths; relax at overlooks; and picnic with a view of ships passing through the Narrows. Fort Wadsworth is free to enter and open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the visitor center is only open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Tripadvisor review states, "We had the opportunity to take a guided tour of Fort Wadsworth and the Gateway area at Great Kills. These were views and places that you would not believe were located within a city unless you see them for yourself. Beaches, grassy areas, forts, wildlife — and all with amazing insights and history from the Park Rangers."