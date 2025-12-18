New York City's Once-Abandoned Military Base Has Transformed Into A Popular Museum

Although usually not the first place in New York City visitors go, Staten Island has a lot going for it, like secret, uncrowded beaches, walkable neighborhoods for shopping, and up-close views of the Statue of Liberty from the Staten Island Ferry. People who don't know Big Apple history will probably be surprised to learn that, away from the glitz and glamor, there are forts and battle sites sprinkled around the city, particularly in the area called the Narrows. This narrow waterway connecting two bays is a strategically important entryway to the city, was historically used for trade and transportation, and also served as a line of military defense: In the Narrows, enemy ships were sitting ducks. The site of multiple forts over the centuries, Fort Wadsworth is one of the oldest military sites in the United States, with roots stretching back to the 17th century. Here, you'll find fascinating military history, sweeping harbor views, and opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Set on 226 acres flanking the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Fort Wadsworth was decommissioned in 1994 and is now operated by the National Park Service. These once-abandoned grounds now host a visitor center and museum and are part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, a 27,000-acre expanse of sites in three New York City boroughs and New Jersey. The closest airport to Fort Wadsworth is Newark Liberty International Airport, 14 miles away by car. To get to Fort Wadsworth by public transportation, take the Staten Island Ferry from Lower Manhattan. Then, from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, take the S51 bus.