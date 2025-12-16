5 Essential Camping Items You Can Find At Costco For Under $50
Few experiences and traditions are as enduring as packing a bag and spending a few nights out in nature, away from the bustle of modern society. But there is a lot to consider when preparing for a camping trip. And while there are plenty of DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, starting with the right equipment can lessen the need to come up with creative solutions on the fly when you're out in the wilderness.
In the world of Costco camping finds, the price-value ratio is everything. Whether it's a bag you know you'll pack summer after summer or a piece of gear for your emergency kit you hope you never have to use, Costco does a great job sourcing camping essentials at prices that won't badly damage your vacation fund.
While many items can be found nicely organized in Costco's camping or travel sections, others are hidden in the apparel aisle or places you might not typically look. From the latest camping stove brought to you by Cuisinart to a cooler so chic you could pass it off as a designer handbag, we've curated a concise list of the best Costco camping items under $50 (and you won't find a single sad sleeping bag or understuffed camping pillow on the list). These are things you'll actually use over and over, rather than gimmicky gear designed for a single outing.
The Cascade Oasis 2-person Travel Hammock
Few things are quite as relaxing as whiling away a lazy afternoon suspended in a hammock shaded by a canopy of tall trees. Designed for one or two people, the Cascade Oasis 2-person Travel Hammock will wrap you up like a cocoon by the campfire, at the beach, or in your backyard. Weighing only 1.7 pounds, this Cascade Mountain Tech hammock is ultra-lightweight, yet it can hold up to 400 pounds.
Although it's currently only available in lime green with grey accents, the hammock is made from durable, breathable nylon that air dries well and won't trap sweat on a hot day. It easily fits into the included storage bag. Plus, it can hang from your backpack or cram into a small space. Measuring 9.3 feet wide and 6.53 feet long, the hammock comes with two aluminum carabiners and two adjustable straps with 18 different settings for easy hanging.
At $31.99 at the time of writing, it's a solid addition to any camping gear collection, especially if you travel with children or love camping but hate sleeping on the ground. "Just took this camping and it was by far the favorite activity of the trip," shared one happy camper on Costco reviews. "It was used as a swing for hours each day. And relaxing and napping. I'd definitely buy again."
The 3000 L Tri Power Rechargeable Duracell Lantern
If you're looking for a versatile light source that won't leave you in the dark, the 3000 L Tri Power Rechargeable Duracell Lantern will check all your boxes. Designed by battery giant Duracell, it can be powered in three ways: solar recharge, USB-C connector, or four D batteries (not included in the package). This means you don't have to worry about running out of power in the middle of your camping trip or during a blackout.
The lantern features three primary lumen settings — Eco-mode (65 lumens), Medium (250 lumens), and High (3000 or 1000 lumens). Eco-mode casts an ambient glow suitable for campfire hangs, while 3000 lumens light up the darkest landscapes during a night hike. Depending on which power source you use, the lantern will provide illumination for different lengths of time. For instance, D-batteries support 200 hours of Eco-mode, while the recharge option powers the lantern for 1.5 hours at full capacity (3000 lumens).
Priced at $29.99 at the time of writing, the 3000 L Tri Power Rechargeable Duracell Lantern is brighter than previous models and sells at under $50. Customers give the lantern 4.8 out of 5 stars (across 164 reviews), praising its extra features, including the wireless charging pad on top for devices like phones and other compatible tech. It also serves as an emergency preparedness device. "We had a 24 hour blackout from some storms this year and this lantern was a life saver for us," explained one customer on Costco reviews. "So useful I went out and bought another one."
The Igloo Beverage Tote
The Igloo Beverage Tote is for the glampers and outdoor folk who know how to pair a sunset with the perfect bottle of red. Crafted from black vegan leather with silver-tone hardware, the tote looks more like a luxury handbag than a cooler bag. It's part of the Igloo Luxe Collection, an elevated take on compact coolers with Igloo's signature insulation technology.
Priced at $29.99 at the time of writing, the tote fits two standard-sized wine bottles in an upright position (which requires removing the padded divider). This soft cooler is fully insulated and features a leak-resistant interior designed for easy cleaning. The mesh pocket on the inside is just big enough to fit a corkscrew or a few napkins, while the adjustable shoulder strap frees up your hands.
When compared to other wine bottle-sized beverage bags in the Igloo Luxe Collection, the Igloo Beverage Tote sold at Costco is significantly cheaper. For instance, the Igloo Luxe Dual Compartment Backpack was priced at $99.99 (on sale for $59.99) at the time of writing. Despite the budget price point, customers praise the tote's stylish design and functionality. "The material is great and it's great to see heads turn as I enter the room and pull out the bottles of wine," raved one Costco reviewer.
The Kirkland Signature Women's Extra-Fine Merino Wool Blend Crew Sock
While socks might not be the most exciting camping gear, one night with cold, wet feet will make you reevaluate your essential camping equipment. The $16.99 (at the time of writing) Kirkland Signature Women's Extra-Fine Merino Wool Blend Crew Sock is made from 85% extra-fine merino wool and 14% nylon. And this isn't the itchy wool reminiscent of a vintage Christmas sweater. It's the highest quality of merino wool — almost as soft as cashmere. Although lightweight and breathable, the material provides superior insulation and is naturally odor-resistant, perfect for an extended camping trip or long hike.
The pack comes with four pairs of crew cut socks in black, grey, dark grey, and beige. They have just enough reinforced cushioning in the heel and toe to feel supportive without adding unnecessary bulk or padding. Plus, the arch support comforts achy feet on the trails. Even if caring for fine fabrics is outside your skillset, these socks are surprisingly low-maintenance. All you have to do is throw them a cold wash, but opt for the clothesline or tumble dry on cool to avoid shrinkage.
Although designed as one size fits all, the socks realistically fit shoe sizes between 6 and 10.5. Those seeking larger options or men's sizes aren't completely out of luck. Also available at Costco, the Kirkland Signature Men's Merino Wool Blend Socks fit men's shoe sizes from 7 to 13, but are made from only 57% standard merino wool.
Cuisinart Portable Butane Camping Stove
When it comes time to whip up a meal at the campground, a portable camping stove is a must-have. The $39.99 (at the time of writing) Cuisinart Portable Butane Camping Stove makes preparing a hot meal with minimal resources a no-fuss affair from start to finish. Brought to you by the brand that revolutionized the food processor, this stove features a single burner that puts out 8000 BTUs (British Thermal Units) of grilling power. It's enough heat to saute vegetables or fry bacon and eggs, but not enough to properly sear a steak.
The rust-proof burner fits pans ranging from 5 to 10 inches in diameter, and is fueled by an 8-ounce butane canister (not included). Each canister lasts about an hour and 25 minutes, so you'll want to pack extra if you're camping for multiple days. The stove weighs 3.2 pounds, making it lighter than the comparable Coleman Tabletop Portable Butane Gas Camping Stove, which clocks in at 5.8 pounds. The Cuisinart Portable Camping Stove comes with a plastic carrying case and has a safety-locked compartment where you can store the butane when not in use.
Keep in mind that the stove doesn't come with shielding panels around the burner. If you plan on cooking at a windy seaside campsite or any other gusty areas, you might have trouble keeping the flame lit.