5 Essential Camping Items You Can Find At Costco For Under $50

Few experiences and traditions are as enduring as packing a bag and spending a few nights out in nature, away from the bustle of modern society. But there is a lot to consider when preparing for a camping trip. And while there are plenty of DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, starting with the right equipment can lessen the need to come up with creative solutions on the fly when you're out in the wilderness.

In the world of Costco camping finds, the price-value ratio is everything. Whether it's a bag you know you'll pack summer after summer or a piece of gear for your emergency kit you hope you never have to use, Costco does a great job sourcing camping essentials at prices that won't badly damage your vacation fund.

While many items can be found nicely organized in Costco's camping or travel sections, others are hidden in the apparel aisle or places you might not typically look. From the latest camping stove brought to you by Cuisinart to a cooler so chic you could pass it off as a designer handbag, we've curated a concise list of the best Costco camping items under $50 (and you won't find a single sad sleeping bag or understuffed camping pillow on the list). These are things you'll actually use over and over, rather than gimmicky gear designed for a single outing.