Oregon's Hands-Down Best Café Is A Woman-Owned Gem In Portland With Welcoming Vibes

Between delicious vegan bites in the vibrant, veggie-friendly city of Portland, Oregon, you're going to want to try the coffee. Often dubbed one of the best coffee destinations in America, Portland has plenty of specialty coffee shops to choose from, and a lot of locals and coffee connoisseurs alike will send you to Keeper Coffee Co.

Found on the East Side, at the corner of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 41st Avenue, this coffee shop looks like something out of a Beatrix Potter illustration or a cottagecore-inspo page. Its large windows, light green trim, and wooden exposed ceilings make the space feel cozy and inviting — even its La Marzocco espresso machine is a springy green color. The atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and, considering it was the home of the 2022 U.S. barista champion Morgan Eckroth, remarkably unpretentious.

The homey feeling of Keeper Coffee comes from its founder, Brittany Huff, who is devoted to creating welcoming spaces for all. Despite launching right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Keeper Coffee has grown into a community staple. Starting as a coffee cart, Keeper Coffee now has two full cafés (one in Portland and one in Milwaukie, Oregon) that offer delicious coffee and pastries to the local areas.