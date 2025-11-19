This Vibrant Gem Out West Is America's Best City For Vegans And Vegetarians In 2025

Vegetarianism and veganism are no longer on the fringes of American food culture. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reported that around 16 to 20 million Americans follow this culinary lifestyle, while plant-forward diets like "climatarianism" — where the focus is on eating the least carbon-intensive foods — have gained traction in recent years. This has caused a surge in the number of vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the U.S., which has been a boon to travelers seeking great plant-based eats. The days of vegetarians going out for dinner and having to settle for a plate of fries or a side salad in lieu of a proper meal are gone — especially if your visiting Portland, Oregon, America's best city for vegans and vegetarians.

According to research by WalletHub, Portland, a trendy city that's also the coffee capital of America and has the distinction of being America's quietest city, came out on top because of the diversity and quality of its herbivore-friendly restaurants and how amenable it is to vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. It's little surprise, then, that Portlanders order vegetable-forward cuisine 148% more often than the national average and that plant-based travelers go there explicitly for the food.

For its research, WalletHub compared the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. across 17 categories, including the cost of groceries, average price of a veggie meal, accessibility and quality of vegetable-forward restaurants, access to farmers markets and vegetable nurseries, and availability of vegan/vegetarian festivals. Other popular travel destinations on the West Coast dominated the top five spots with Los Angeles in second place, San Francisco fourth, and Oakland fifth, while Austin, TX, came in third. Languishing at the bottom of the table was Anchorage, Alaska, where vegetarian food is both hard to come by and expensive.