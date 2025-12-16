North Carolina's Rejuvenated Blue Ridge Mountain County Is Officially A Top Place To Go In 2026

In 2024, North Carolina was one of several places hit by the destructive power of Hurricane Helene. However, despite the devastation wrought by the hurricane, North Carolina's communities have made an impressive effort at rebuilding and returning to a semblance of normalcy. One of them is Buncombe County, in western North Carolina. After over a year of rebuilding, Buncombe County is now welcoming visitors to enjoy the newly rejuvenated Blue Ridge gateway.

According to the Foundation for Social Connection, Buncombe County heavily relied on tourism before Hurricane Helene, with the industry supporting one-in-seven jobs. However, tourism had to pause in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, which left 108 dead in North Carolina, a third of whom were in Buncombe County. Since the hurricane, the county has made efforts to repair some of its biggest attractions and open up the roads to invite more tourists. As a result, several of its most scenic locations and heavily-trafficked areas, like Asheville, are back in business. Asheville Regional Airport, which connects to several major hubs like Boston, Chicago, Washington, and Dallas, has also opened up again.

The efforts to rebuild have paid off. Not only is Buncombe County on its way to reviving its key industry, it's also been named as one of the top travel destinations for 2026 by Fodor's Travel. While areas like Swannanoa, on the outskirts of Asheville, remain in a state of disarray, Asheville itself has bounced back remarkably. According to a report by The Monocle, downtown Asheville and its Main Street went largely unscathed by the hurricane. Buncombe County's communities also quickly rallied around each other, providing food and shelter to those who lost homes, allowing the area to heal enough to welcome visitors in 2025 and 2026.