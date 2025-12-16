North Carolina's Rejuvenated Blue Ridge Mountain County Is Officially A Top Place To Go In 2026
In 2024, North Carolina was one of several places hit by the destructive power of Hurricane Helene. However, despite the devastation wrought by the hurricane, North Carolina's communities have made an impressive effort at rebuilding and returning to a semblance of normalcy. One of them is Buncombe County, in western North Carolina. After over a year of rebuilding, Buncombe County is now welcoming visitors to enjoy the newly rejuvenated Blue Ridge gateway.
According to the Foundation for Social Connection, Buncombe County heavily relied on tourism before Hurricane Helene, with the industry supporting one-in-seven jobs. However, tourism had to pause in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, which left 108 dead in North Carolina, a third of whom were in Buncombe County. Since the hurricane, the county has made efforts to repair some of its biggest attractions and open up the roads to invite more tourists. As a result, several of its most scenic locations and heavily-trafficked areas, like Asheville, are back in business. Asheville Regional Airport, which connects to several major hubs like Boston, Chicago, Washington, and Dallas, has also opened up again.
The efforts to rebuild have paid off. Not only is Buncombe County on its way to reviving its key industry, it's also been named as one of the top travel destinations for 2026 by Fodor's Travel. While areas like Swannanoa, on the outskirts of Asheville, remain in a state of disarray, Asheville itself has bounced back remarkably. According to a report by The Monocle, downtown Asheville and its Main Street went largely unscathed by the hurricane. Buncombe County's communities also quickly rallied around each other, providing food and shelter to those who lost homes, allowing the area to heal enough to welcome visitors in 2025 and 2026.
Scenic drives and stunning views await you in Buncombe County
Tourism is one of the driving forces of Buncombe County's economy, and for good reason. The area sits in prime mountainous territory, with parts of the Blue Ridge Mountain range and Great Craggy Mountains extending into the county. Its mountainous landscape and stunning views give Buncombe County the nickname "Land of the Sky."
Bordering Buncombe is one of North Carolina's most underrated scenic areas, the Pisgah National Forest, with views like the Great Smoky Mountains without the crowds. In September 2025, FOX Carolina News reported that nearly 93% of Pisgah National Forest's trails and 97% of its roads had been restored and reopened to the public, allowing visitors to explore its hills and valleys, forested slopes, and crystal-clear waterfalls. The easiest way to view the forest is via the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway. A section of the parkway from Asheville to Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell reopened to drivers in September 2025, allowing visitors to enjoy the famous scenic road once again. 50 miles from Asheville, down the parkway, is another popular tourist attraction — the dreamy town of Little Switzerland, with gorgeous mountain views.
Almost 40 miles southwest of Asheville is another tourist favorite of Buncombe County — Looking Glass Falls, one of America's waterfalls clean enough to swim in. Buncombe is also home to the French Broad River and its tributaries. Unfortunately, much of the river was permanently altered after the hurricane, and many parts still have debris. However, visitors hoping to take advantage of Buncombe's stellar reputation for water activities can head to the Brevard Tubing spot, which was left relatively undamaged. Booking tours through Buncombe's local operators also helps them revive businesses that were crushed by the hurricane.
Things to remember when exploring Buncombe County after Hurricane Helene
While Buncombe is making a strong comeback, ready to be one of the country's premier tourist destinations in 2026, visitors still need to exercise caution. Locals are still struggling with a lack of resources, and many business operations have been reduced.
If you're visiting areas struck by the hurricane, it's a good idea to call ahead and check if the hotels or restaurants you plan to visit are open. Some local businesses went under because of the hurricane, and not all of them have reopened, or plan to reopen. Hotels may have also been affected by water damage and power shortages, so it's best to contact them directly before booking. One Reddit post also suggests tipping extra (30% to 50%) at restaurants to help servers who may have lost their homes and belongings.
While Asheville Regional Airport is fully operational, some visitors to Buncombe may prefer to drive in and explore the county by road. In that case, I-40 near the North Carolina and Tennessee border has reopened one lane in both directions, although speed limits have been reduced. I-26 near Erwin, Tennessee, has also reopened in both directions. Buncombe is determined to revive its tourism industry, so visiting the area and supporting local businesses their rebuilding efforts. "It's efforts such as these, when we open our doors to show the world, 'Hey, ...that devastation you saw? That is no more, and now you can come back and ... it's as good as it ever was, if not better," said Mathew Lehman, General Manager at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Asheville (via WLOS News 13).