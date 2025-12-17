Kansas City's Quirky Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown, Quaint Shops, And A Renaissance Festival

The suburbs of Kansas City are packed with eclectic gems — ranging from Shawnee's recreated historic farm town with fun events to Spring Hill, a quiet and friendly suburb that is perfect for retirees — and everything in between. And if you're looking to explore a suburb with easy proximity to the city but with its own unique character and appeal, quirky and quaint Bonner Springs, Kansas, might just be the place for you. With a walkable downtown area and plenty of offerings, from shops to Renaissance festivals, you'll experience the best of both worlds: a healthy dose of small-town charm without sacrificing plenty to see and do.

Situated just over the state border and a 25-minute drive from Kansas City, Missouri, Bonner Springs is a great base for those who want to explore the city but relax in a small town. It even contains a few reasonably priced hotels. For public transit users, this journey from Bonner Springs to Kansas City is doable by bus, with one transfer. However, if you don't want to deal with bus schedules, it might be easier to rent a car during your visit. Bonner Springs is an easy 30-minute drive from Kansas City International Airport — as well as under 45 minutes from Topeka and less than two and a half hours from Columbia, Missouri.