Kansas City's Quirky Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown, Quaint Shops, And A Renaissance Festival
The suburbs of Kansas City are packed with eclectic gems — ranging from Shawnee's recreated historic farm town with fun events to Spring Hill, a quiet and friendly suburb that is perfect for retirees — and everything in between. And if you're looking to explore a suburb with easy proximity to the city but with its own unique character and appeal, quirky and quaint Bonner Springs, Kansas, might just be the place for you. With a walkable downtown area and plenty of offerings, from shops to Renaissance festivals, you'll experience the best of both worlds: a healthy dose of small-town charm without sacrificing plenty to see and do.
Situated just over the state border and a 25-minute drive from Kansas City, Missouri, Bonner Springs is a great base for those who want to explore the city but relax in a small town. It even contains a few reasonably priced hotels. For public transit users, this journey from Bonner Springs to Kansas City is doable by bus, with one transfer. However, if you don't want to deal with bus schedules, it might be easier to rent a car during your visit. Bonner Springs is an easy 30-minute drive from Kansas City International Airport — as well as under 45 minutes from Topeka and less than two and a half hours from Columbia, Missouri.
Peruse the shops in downtown Bonner Springs
A major perk of this delightful suburb is its walkability in the downtown area, with plenty of establishments located on or near Oak Street. Lace up a pair of comfortable shoes for the day and set out on foot to explore, no car necessary. Start your day with a mouthwatering coffee and breakfast from Third Space Coffee on Oak Street, then take a stroll across the road. Right next door, you'll find The Small Hinge, a creative studio billing itself as "a go-to destination for creativity, community, and a little bit of crafty chaos (the fun kind!)" Whether you need to buy craft supplies or cute home decor items — or want to participate in a guided crafting workshop — there's something here that's sure to spark your imagination and get the creative juices flowing.
Also close by, don't skip a visit to YoWZa Antiques and Sweet Shoppe, which sells a curated selection of antique and vintage decor and furniture items, all selected with the goal of making shoppers say "Yowza!" with a smile when they enter the shop. Still not all shopped out? Make a final stop at Moon Marble Company. Kids will love the classic toys sold here, and visitors of all ages will appreciate the stunning glass marbles made by owner and artisan Bruce Breslow.
Travel back in time at the Renaissance Festival
Whether you're an avid history reenactor or simply eager for a fun and out-of-the-ordinary weekend activity, you're in luck if you're visiting in autumn: Bonner Springs has a famed Renaissance festival (similar to this underrated gem of a town in Maryland). The Kansas City Renaissance Festival occurs annually on weekends from September through mid-October right here in town. Since its inception in 1977, the festival has grown into one of the largest in the United States, with a staggering average yearly attendance of 200,000 people.
The festival comprises food, games, artisan vendors, performances, living history activities, and more to keep visitors of all ages entertained for hours. There are ticket discounts for children and seniors, as well as season passes available, so be sure to check online to see which ticket options make the most sense for you and your companions. If you won't make it in September or October, you may still be able to catch one of the Renaissance Festival's other special events, like their New Year's Eve celebration.