This Maryland Town Near The Chesapeake Bay Is An Underrated Gem With A Famed Renaissance Festival
One of Maryland's most underrated towns, Crownsville, is a hidden gem just outside of Annapolis, the state's capital that boasts old European vibes and stunning architecture. Only a 20-minute drive from Annapolis, the tiny town may be quiet, but it features parks, a farmers market, shops and restaurants, and the state's massive Renaissance festival. Additionally, its proximity to both Baltimore (30 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (an hour) makes it an ideal home base for all sorts of adventures. In fact, Baltimore is home to an underrated neighborhood with trendy food and quirky charm, so be sure to check it out while in the area.
Crownsville is also something of an outdoor playground for nature enthusiasts. There are several hiking and walking trails in and around town, some of which meander along the water. The Bacon Ridge Trail is only seven minutes away from downtown Crownsville, and is especially popular during the fall and spring, when you can expect to see leaves changing colors and flowers emerging. Generals Highway Corridor Park also has trails, plus the option to join guided hikes. It's even home to a nice playground and disc golf course.
While Crownsville is an easy stop to make between D.C. and Baltimore, perhaps the best place to stay the night is in historic Annapolis. Built right on the Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis is one of the oldest cities in America, with streets and buildings that are around 300 years old. Here, you'll find both modestly priced chain hotels, like Hampton Inn & Suites or Hilton Garden Inn, but you can also choose to stay in a charming, locally owned spot. Annapolis is home to the Flag House Inn and Capital Hotel Annapolis, as well as several other boutique hotels.
Home to the Maryland Renaissance Festival
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, which has been held every year since 1977, takes place on 27 acres in Crownsville. It takes place on various days throughout August, September, and October. Like the Renaissance Festivals of other states (some of which made the list of the best fall festivals), expect to see elaborate costumes, vendors selling everything from cloaks to wooden swords, and oversized turkey legs that tie the whole thing together. The buildings of the festival have remained largely the same for decades, with permanent houses, bars, huts, stages, and jousting infrastructure giving it a more authentic vibe.
Tickets tend to sell out, especially as the season goes on, so it's best to buy them in advance. October is the most popular time to visit. Prices can vary by year, but typically range from $20 to $30 per person. Food is what you need to budget money for at this festival. Food and beverages typically run anywhere from $7 to $10, but can add up for the day, especially for large groups and families.
Entertainment at the Maryland Renaissance Festival is a huge draw, with both new events and old favorites returning each year. Whether you're interested in acrobatic performances, expert displays of archery, comedy shows, or anything in between, the Renaissance Festival is bound to entertain. The lineup for each day of the festival can be found online, so be sure to check it out so you don't miss your favorite acts.
Shopping and dining in Crownsville
Despite its size and quiet demeanor during the day, Crownsville has a solid downtown bar scene. Lures Bar and Grille sells a variety of craft beers and often has live music at night. This is a great place to see small local bands play. Toast the 21st is a casual cocktail bar just down the road from Lures, where you'll find a quiet, relaxed atmosphere, fun cocktails, spirits, and craft beers. Crownsville's close proximity to Annapolis and surrounding towns means there are also plenty of options to choose from, just a short car ride away.
Shopping and dining in Crownsville are abundant, with several shopping centers and malls nearby, including the Westfield Annapolis Mall. The mall has several well-known brands like Nordstrom and Macy's, as well as smaller, local boutique shops. Herald Harbor Hideaway is a popular but cozy option in town for dinner. The restaurant serves primarily steak and seafood, but you'll find a varied menu with all sorts of comfort food, making it a wonderful way to refuel after a day spent exploring.