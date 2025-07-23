This Maryland Town Near The Chesapeake Bay Is An Underrated Gem With A Famed Renaissance Festival

One of Maryland's most underrated towns, Crownsville, is a hidden gem just outside of Annapolis, the state's capital that boasts old European vibes and stunning architecture. Only a 20-minute drive from Annapolis, the tiny town may be quiet, but it features parks, a farmers market, shops and restaurants, and the state's massive Renaissance festival. Additionally, its proximity to both Baltimore (30 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (an hour) makes it an ideal home base for all sorts of adventures. In fact, Baltimore is home to an underrated neighborhood with trendy food and quirky charm, so be sure to check it out while in the area.

Crownsville is also something of an outdoor playground for nature enthusiasts. There are several hiking and walking trails in and around town, some of which meander along the water. The Bacon Ridge Trail is only seven minutes away from downtown Crownsville, and is especially popular during the fall and spring, when you can expect to see leaves changing colors and flowers emerging. Generals Highway Corridor Park also has trails, plus the option to join guided hikes. It's even home to a nice playground and disc golf course.

While Crownsville is an easy stop to make between D.C. and Baltimore, perhaps the best place to stay the night is in historic Annapolis. Built right on the Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis is one of the oldest cities in America, with streets and buildings that are around 300 years old. Here, you'll find both modestly priced chain hotels, like Hampton Inn & Suites or Hilton Garden Inn, but you can also choose to stay in a charming, locally owned spot. Annapolis is home to the Flag House Inn and Capital Hotel Annapolis, as well as several other boutique hotels.