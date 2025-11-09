Kansas City's Cool Suburb Has Coffee, Craft Cocktails, And A Recreated Historic Farm Town With Fun Events

Kansas City is known for its barbecue, jazz, and sports teams, and while the city itself has plenty to do (Kansas City nightlife is pretty fantastic), there are a number of cities and suburbs around the city that are well worth visiting. One of those places is Shawnee, Kansas. Southwest of downtown Kansas City and about a 30-minute drive from the Kansas City International Airport, Shawnee still manages to have a small-town feel, despite its proximity to the city. And whether you're looking for a good drink or a chance to step back in time on a family fun vacation, Shawnee has something for everyone.

If you're a coffee fan, Shawnee has an abundance of great places with a number of them making coffee made by area roasters, like Sway Coffee Roasters, which started in Kansas City in 2019. You can find their locally roasted brews at McClain's Market in Shawnee. Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters is also based out of Kansas City, and you can try them out at Café Equinox, inside the Family Tree Nursery, where you can also enjoy locally made baked goods and other sweet treats. And Prayer Box Cafe in western Shawnee is a popular place that serves coffee from Kansas City's Broadway Roasting Company.