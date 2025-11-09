Kansas City's Cool Suburb Has Coffee, Craft Cocktails, And A Recreated Historic Farm Town With Fun Events
Kansas City is known for its barbecue, jazz, and sports teams, and while the city itself has plenty to do (Kansas City nightlife is pretty fantastic), there are a number of cities and suburbs around the city that are well worth visiting. One of those places is Shawnee, Kansas. Southwest of downtown Kansas City and about a 30-minute drive from the Kansas City International Airport, Shawnee still manages to have a small-town feel, despite its proximity to the city. And whether you're looking for a good drink or a chance to step back in time on a family fun vacation, Shawnee has something for everyone.
If you're a coffee fan, Shawnee has an abundance of great places with a number of them making coffee made by area roasters, like Sway Coffee Roasters, which started in Kansas City in 2019. You can find their locally roasted brews at McClain's Market in Shawnee. Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters is also based out of Kansas City, and you can try them out at Café Equinox, inside the Family Tree Nursery, where you can also enjoy locally made baked goods and other sweet treats. And Prayer Box Cafe in western Shawnee is a popular place that serves coffee from Kansas City's Broadway Roasting Company.
Craft cocktails and mocktails in downtown Shawnee
Along with coffee, Shawnee has some fun cocktail bars. Wild Child Libations was opened by Jay Sanders in 2023. It's an inviting cocktail bar filled with plants, with no feeling of being overly exclusive or snobbish here. It's got a sensational selection of unique drinks, think a cosmopolitan topped with a giant bubble and unexpected flavor combos, like a cumin-infused passionfruit liqueur. It's also got a selection of wines, and it's known for having a range of mocktails that are just as fun and have just as much flavor as their boozy counterparts. Reservations are recommended.
Another popular cocktail spot is Drastic Measures. Sanders opened it in 2020 next door to Wild Child, and the goal was to have a place where people could enjoy creative cocktails without a huge price tag. It's got a more speakeasy-style vibe when compared to Wild Child, and it's been nominated twice as an "outstanding bar" in the prestigious James Beard Awards.
Living history and fun annual events in Shawnee, Kansas
Shawnee Town 1929 is a living history destination that takes you back to what Shawnee was like as a small farm town in, you guessed it, 1929. There's a barn, farmhouse, smokehouse, chicken coop, school, and more. It's open from March to October, and you can go on a guided tour or explore on your own; there's even an app where you can take a self-guided tour of the property. During the summer, they host special themed activities there, like feeding chickens, dressing up in 1920s garb, and more. It's fantastic family fun. It also hosts events throughout the year. There's a free summer concert series, a craft fair in September, a Halloween event, and more.
Other fun annual events in Shawnee include the Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. You can enjoy a variety of musicals during the summer, including a number that are great for kids and families. There's also a weekly farmer's market from May to October. And Old Shawnee Days, held every June, celebrates the area's history and culture with carnival rides, a parade, and plenty of food and art vendors.
While you're in the Kansas City area, another great spot to check out is Overland Park, which blends outdoor fun with downtown amenities. It's about 15 minutes from Shawnee. And the trendy college town of Lawrence is about 40 minutes away.