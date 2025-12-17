The Gem Of Ohio's Iconic Hocking Hills Is A Scenic Trail Showing Off The Best Of The Park

If you are looking for a place to experience the wilder side of Ohio, a good place to begin is Hocking Hills State Park, with its towering trees, waterfalls, and stunning fall foliage. Ranked as the number one state park in Ohio on Tripadvisor, there really is no better hiking destination around. Here, you'll find plenty of forested park land to explore, but if you only have time for one route, you might want to make your way to the area known as Old Man's Cave to hike the beloved Grandma Gatewood Trail. This hike is the perfect introduction to Hocking Hills because it leads travelers through multiple sections of the park, by some of its most iconic landmarks.

Grandma Gatewood Trail is a part of several major state and national hiking systems, including Ohio's thru-hiking favorite the Buckeye Trail and the American Discovery Trail, a coast-to-coast adventure across the U.S. You don't have to commit to a long backpacking journey to enjoy this picturesque section of trail, however. It takes most hikers four hours or less to walk the Grandma Gatewood Trail.

This hiking trail gets its name from a historic hiker, Ohio's Emma Rowena Gatewood, who was among the first known thru-hikers. She is known for her work to protect the famous east coast Appalachian Trail, and her work to establish the Buckeye Trail. While Gatewood herself hiked thousands of miles in her lifetime, you can honor her legacy without committing to weeks of backpacking by walking this short stretch of trail. It is only 6 miles long, and generally considered a challenge, but it's not one of those hikes that only experienced hikers should ever attempt. Expect breathtaking waterfalls, forest views, and striking natural sights every step of the way.