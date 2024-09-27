Hike Or Bike Coast To Coast On This Unbelievably Scenic Adventure Through America

The American Discovery Trail website uses the phrase "America awaits you" to promote this trail, and it's true. If you commit days, weeks, or maybe even months to this epic path, you'll not only take in dozens of beautiful spots and landmarks, but you'll meet many good people, too.

The trail crosses the Eastern, Northern Central, Southern Central, and Western regions of the U.S., but completing all four trips would be a massive undertaking that few people can achieve physically or logistically. The American Discovery Trail Society estimates that if you hike 15 miles a day with one day of rest per week, it would take roughly 390 days to complete the trail. Cycling would be considerably faster; however, it would still take at least five months, and 850 miles of the trail are too steep or rocky for bicycles.

When choosing your route, you should consider logistics as well as beauty and intrigue. While amenities vary throughout the trail, you can expect numerous public and private campgrounds, especially when passing through national, state, and city reserves. Aside from steep terrain and unpredictable weather in the Rocky and Sierra Nevada mountains, the trail doesn't face any special danger, but you'll still need to emotionally and physically prepare for a long-term outdoor excursion — consider how you can stay in touch with loved ones while thru-hiking.

