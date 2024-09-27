Hike Or Bike Coast To Coast On This Unbelievably Scenic Adventure Through America
The American Discovery Trail is a lengthy hike stretching from Delaware to California. It is perhaps the ultimate long-distance trekking challenge in the United States, covering a vast 4,834 miles on the northern route or 5,057 miles on the southern course. The trail meanders through cities, towns, forests, mountains, and deserts in the middle of the U.S., crossing 15 states, including Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada.
There is a wealth of scenery and historic landmarks in every state. In Maryland, hikers will cross the Chesapeake Bay, the site of an American Revolutionary War battle. In Illinois, the trail nears Prairie du Rocher, a preserved colonial French village, and the Cahokia Mounds, the largest pre-Columbian site found north of Mexico and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In Colorado, hikers pass through the Rocky Mountains and will hit the Argentine Pass, the trail's highest point. If you've got the will, a plan, and the gear, you must experience the American Discovery Trail.
What to expect on the American Discovery Trail
The American Discovery Trail website uses the phrase "America awaits you" to promote this trail, and it's true. If you commit days, weeks, or maybe even months to this epic path, you'll not only take in dozens of beautiful spots and landmarks, but you'll meet many good people, too.
The trail crosses the Eastern, Northern Central, Southern Central, and Western regions of the U.S., but completing all four trips would be a massive undertaking that few people can achieve physically or logistically. The American Discovery Trail Society estimates that if you hike 15 miles a day with one day of rest per week, it would take roughly 390 days to complete the trail. Cycling would be considerably faster; however, it would still take at least five months, and 850 miles of the trail are too steep or rocky for bicycles.
When choosing your route, you should consider logistics as well as beauty and intrigue. While amenities vary throughout the trail, you can expect numerous public and private campgrounds, especially when passing through national, state, and city reserves. Aside from steep terrain and unpredictable weather in the Rocky and Sierra Nevada mountains, the trail doesn't face any special danger, but you'll still need to emotionally and physically prepare for a long-term outdoor excursion — consider how you can stay in touch with loved ones while thru-hiking.
Choosing between two different paths
Travelers will need to decide if they want to pass through Chicago or St. Louis on the American Discovery Trail, as the route splits around Cincinnati for over 1,000 miles before reuniting in Denver. It may be difficult to choose which path to follow. The warmer southern course is over 200 miles longer than its northern counterpart, crossing miles of rural land between Kansas and Colorado. In the south, you'll also find plenty of jazz and barbecue in St. Louis and Kansas City, the so-called "Paris of the Plains." Up north, you'll discover Midwest charm while passing through Lincoln and Des Moines. Take a day to explore Chicago, the third-largest city in the U.S.
Both routes have a lot of scenery. States such as Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas are famous for their open spaces. The trail in Kansas showcases its vast prairies, hilly plains, and one-of-a-kind geological features compared to agriculturally-rich Hawkeye and Cornhusker states. For a more thrilling adventure on your trek, take a day to go tubing down a Midwest river.