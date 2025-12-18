Between Sacramento And Lake Tahoe Is California's Recreation Area To Camp, Hike, And Whitewater Raft
Sacramento may be considered California's "City of Trees" thanks to its green areas, but its surroundings offer just as many verdant spaces. While the region is primarily known as the gateway to the state's Gold Country, it doesn't necessarily mean that you'll only end up at perfectly preserved Gold Rush towns like Dutch Flat. In fact, if you look towards nearby Auburn, known for its historic sites, you may be surprised to find a lush oasis full of outdoor activities. The Auburn State Recreation Area (Auburn SRA) is 42,000 acres of oak trees, ponderosa pines, and Douglas firs, as well as wildflower fields blooming with larkspur, lupine, and monkey flowers. What's more, you have 50 miles of whitewater to explore, along with Lake Clementine's short stretch of navigable water.
Originally home to the Southern Maidu people, this area attracted treasure hunters in 1848 during the start of the Gold Rush. Mining greatly harmed the environment, but its negative impact has declined over the years. You can still see some ancient landmarks here, such as Foresthill Bridge, which is the highest of its kind in the state at 730 feet. Although nature is the main draw of the recreation area, it's worth adding a few points of interest to your itinerary, such as the Mountain Quarries Railroad Bridge.
When visiting in the fall, rain is common, so layer up. Wintertime temperatures are mild during the day, hovering around the mid-50s, but turn cold at night, dipping into the 30s and low 40s. Summertime, on the other hand, features warm temperatures, often in the 80s and 90s. The drive to the Auburn SRA from Sacramento is approximately one hour. Coming from Tahoe City takes a little over 1.5 hours. Stockton, an affordable riverside hub with murals, markets, and trails, is also within driving distance — you'll reach the recreation area within 1.5 hours.
Camping at the Auburn State Recreation Area
A cozy retreat in nature begs for camping, and the Auburn State Recreation Area is the perfect place to pitch a tent. Visitors can set up camp at three designated areas: Mineral Bar, Ruck-a-Chucky, and Boat-in Camping at Lake Clementine. All three are primitive, so don't expect drinking water at any of them. Mineral Bar is a year-round campground with 15 sites, with only six spots available from October to April. While operating on a first-come, first-served basis, the warmer months (May to September) require advance bookings. The campground is located on the North Fork American River's eastern bank and is equipped with pit toilets, fire rings, picnic tables, and trash cans.
Ruck-a-Chucky is situated along the Middle Fork American River, with just five rustic sites open from April to October. This first-come, first-served campground comes with the same amenities as Mineral Bar — both are dog-friendly, too. As for boat-in campers, there are 15 sites at Lake Clementine, with access to restrooms and picnic facilities such as tables and fire rings. Open seasonally from May to October, these spots aren't dog-friendly, and you need to pack up your trash with you. Whitewater rafting enthusiasts, however, can camp out in other areas by the riverfront between October and June with the right permit (obtained at the ranger station).
Some people prefer coming to the Auburn SRA during the hunting season, which is announced by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. Deer and wild turkey draw a significant number of hunters, with the window being during the twilight hours (spring turkey is an exception). The local wildlife management allows hunting for doves, California quails, and band-tailed pigeons in this vicinity, too. Keep in mind that outside the hunting season, you cannot bring firearms into the recreation area.
More outdoor recreation at the Auburn State Recreation Area
The Auburn State Recreation Area has an extensive trail system consisting of more than 100 miles, shared by hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. The Clementine Trail to Lake Clementine is a great starting point — this 4.4-mile out-and-back trail takes you to a swimming hole before exposing you to expansive vistas of the dam. Another short hike with rewarding views is the 2.1-mile Western States Trail to Calcutta Falls. Make sure to wear pants on the hike since poison oak is abundant on the paths.
If you're looking for a challenge, trek to Training Hill from Robie Point Trailhead. This is a 9.2-mile loop with high elevation, but the effort is worthwhile — you'll journey through dense forests, encounter a waterfall, and marvel at the panoramic views along the way. Meanwhile, mountain bikers can tackle the 10.6-mile Foresthill Divide Loop, 8.8-mile Olmstead Loop, 5.6-mile Quarry, and 2.6-mile McKeon-Ponderosa Trails. As you're meandering the paths, keep an eye out for black-tailed deer, bobcats, mountain lions, rattlesnakes, and rabbits.
Whitewater junkies can have a one-day rafting adventure on the 4-mile North Fork American River run with Class IV and V rapids. Multi-day excursions are best experienced on the Middle Fork American River, boasting a 15-mile run and Class II, III, and IV rapids. You can also paddle a 7-mile section of it for a leisurely ride with Class II and III rapids. Besides, anglers can fish for trout and bass in the Middle Fork. If you're in the mood for lakefront activities, Upper Lake Clementine is where you can swim during the day. You can also launch your boat or water ski during the open season from the Lake Clementine Boat Launch.