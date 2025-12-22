The 5 Best Restaurants To Eat At In Atlanta Airport, According To Reviews

Considering that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the world's busiest airport, chances are you've either flown out of or into it at some point during your travels. As any jet-setter knows, one of the most important elements of visiting a new airport is knowing where to find good grub. Whether you're waiting a couple of hours for your flight or have a quick layover between stops, airport food runs the gamut from greasy fast food to elegant fine dining.

Overall, Atlanta has 163 unique food and beverage options throughout the building, which is partly why it's also considered America's best foodie airport. However, since you'll never have time to visit even a fraction of that many places, you'll need to narrow them down. Fortunately, we've done all the hard work for you and created a list of our picks for the five best restaurants to eat at in the Atlanta airport, based on reviews.

Since these are based on reviews, some well-known spots like Chicken and Beer or Ecco were left out, as their ratings weren't high enough to make the cut. For example, despite offering a relatively chic dining experience, Ecco has a 3.7-star rating on Google at the time of this writing. By comparison, every place featured on this list has around 4.5 stars, and we've chosen a mix of different cuisines to satisfy everyone's taste buds. Make sure to keep your luggage by your side as we travel on the Plane Train to each eatery.