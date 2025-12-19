One Of Georgia's 'Best Small Towns' Is A Blue Ridge Escape With Appalachian Charm And Waterfalls

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains is a quaint town, surrounded by waterfalls and lush forests, where you can marvel at nature's beautiful creation. Tallulah Falls gets its name from the majestic Tallulah Gorge, where visitors stare in wide-eyed wonder at the quartzite canyons carved into the canopy below. While many visitors come to see this spectacular gorge each year, the town had a population of just 237 residents in 2023. Brimming with waterfalls, such as Hurricane Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, it's a must-visit if you're looking for a quiet escape in an Appalachian oasis. For those flying in, the nearest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), about a 90-mile drive away from town.

You'll find charming lakeside towns along Georgia's Appalachian mountains, but Tallulah Falls is unique, and was actually dubbed one of Georgia's "best small towns." It was once a popular tourist resort, with pristine sights and charming Appalachian vibes. Since most of the land belongs to a state park, there aren't many full-time inhabitants here. Visitors will be immersed in peaceful natural surroundings, a far cry from the crowded atmosphere of a more bustling town. Make sure to stop by the cute little shopping district of Tallulah Point, featuring quirky roadside stands, food, and souvenirs.

Another special thing about this town is that it was one of the filming locations for the 1972 backwoods thriller, "Deliverance", starring Burt Reynolds and John Voight. This infamous classic filmed scenes at the depths of Tallulah Gorge, where actors had to rappel down a 1,200-foot cliff in order to film certain parts of the movie. The set was as precarious as it was beautiful. One can imagine how surreal it must have been to make such a tension-filled movie in such a stunning location.