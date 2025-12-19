One Of Georgia's 'Best Small Towns' Is A Blue Ridge Escape With Appalachian Charm And Waterfalls
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains is a quaint town, surrounded by waterfalls and lush forests, where you can marvel at nature's beautiful creation. Tallulah Falls gets its name from the majestic Tallulah Gorge, where visitors stare in wide-eyed wonder at the quartzite canyons carved into the canopy below. While many visitors come to see this spectacular gorge each year, the town had a population of just 237 residents in 2023. Brimming with waterfalls, such as Hurricane Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, it's a must-visit if you're looking for a quiet escape in an Appalachian oasis. For those flying in, the nearest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), about a 90-mile drive away from town.
You'll find charming lakeside towns along Georgia's Appalachian mountains, but Tallulah Falls is unique, and was actually dubbed one of Georgia's "best small towns." It was once a popular tourist resort, with pristine sights and charming Appalachian vibes. Since most of the land belongs to a state park, there aren't many full-time inhabitants here. Visitors will be immersed in peaceful natural surroundings, a far cry from the crowded atmosphere of a more bustling town. Make sure to stop by the cute little shopping district of Tallulah Point, featuring quirky roadside stands, food, and souvenirs.
Another special thing about this town is that it was one of the filming locations for the 1972 backwoods thriller, "Deliverance", starring Burt Reynolds and John Voight. This infamous classic filmed scenes at the depths of Tallulah Gorge, where actors had to rappel down a 1,200-foot cliff in order to film certain parts of the movie. The set was as precarious as it was beautiful. One can imagine how surreal it must have been to make such a tension-filled movie in such a stunning location.
Explore stunning trails and magnificent falls
Tallulah Falls is best known for the majestic Tallulah Gorge State Park, featuring winding trails that take you through scenic overlooks and panoramic points. This beautiful park, surrounded by scenic waterfalls and lush mountains, is affectionately referred to as the 'Niagara of the South'. Visitors will be treated to beautiful vistas throughout the park on the Tallulah Falls Shortline Trail, meandering through shady forests and a rustic wooden bridge. The trail offers a cool trek while you view the sights, whether by foot or bike, since it's carved into the mountainous landscape. This paved path is actually a rail trail, once traveled by the railroad, meandering along Tallulah River's calm waters and serene banks.
Along the park, you'll see several overlooks where you can view majestic falls and the river below. You might even be able to spot the place where Burt Reynolds took a harrowing tumble down the falls in the film. Dams were used to control the water in Tallulah Gorge, causing the torrent of water sometimes seen onscreen. Gorge waters are normally calm and pleasant to swim in.
L'eau D'or Falls, literally translating to 'Golden Water' Falls, is perhaps the most spectacular. It's also known as Hawthorne Cascade, named after a priest who drowned in its waters. Hurricane Falls is another scenic spot and park favorite, featuring a massive suspension bridge visitors must cross to get up close. There are various overlooks around the rim of the gorge where you can get spectacular photographs of the waterfalls and rocks below. Those hiking to Bridal Veil will enjoy the spectacular view, but the rugged terrain can be dangerous at times because of the jagged and slippery rocks.
See funky roadside attractions at Tallulah Point
Tallulah Falls Lake, popular among fishing enthusiasts, offers calm waters for kayaking and canoeing. Visitors can hike or bike around the lake, or even stop for a picnic along their scenic drive. Not too far from the lake is Tallulah Point, an ideal place to go for shopping and souvenirs. Visitors will find curious shops and food stands, along with quirky roadside art. There's a general store and ice cream parlor, in case you want a refreshing treat after your hike, or need to pick up essentials for your vacation. Located along the Tallulah Gorge Scenic Loop, it offers a convenient stop on your sightseeing adventures.
The Tallulah Point Overlook is a wonderful spot to get a bird's-eye view of the gorge below. Whether you grab a seat on the Overlook Porch or stand along the rails, you're bound to get that picture-perfect panoramic shot. You can take quirky photos by painted wooden signs, or browse their unique gift shops. The Tallulah Point stores have that rustic mountain feel, with wooden wagons and homemade preserves on the shelves. You'll find educational photo displays of the gorge, for visitors to learn about the area's unique landscape, and vintage apothecary items in the general store.
The general store at Tallulah Point offers an impressive selection of items, including local cider, wine, and various tchotchkes. They even have wooden banjos for sale, in case you want to take home a souvenir that reminds you of both the town and the movie.