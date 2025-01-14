Nestled In Georgia's Appalachian Mountains Is A Cute Lakeside Town With Plenty Of Hiking Opportunities

The mountain town of Hiawassee is surrounded by some of the best outdoor scenery Georgia has to offer. Hiking trails wind through the mountains, along the lakes, and everywhere you look. Driving 20 minutes southwest of town, you'll find Brasstown Bald, Georgia's highest peak at 4,784 feet above sea level. You can drive to the top, where a large lookout tower provides spectacular views of the southern Appalachians. Another view you can't miss is the drive and hike to the top of Bell Mountain, which overlooks Hiawassee and the lake below.

With so many hiking trails, you'll need to plan and divide your time wisely. The local outdoor outfitter, Trailful Outdoor Company, lists 30 hikes within 30 miles of Hiawassee. Top hikes on their list are trails along the lake, nearby sections of the Appalachian Trail, and the trails around Brasstown Bald. There are also numerous waterfall hikes — a popular option on hot summer days. Hemlock Falls at Lake Burton, Trahlyta Falls, Dukes Creek Falls, and Anna Ruby Falls are good picks — but there are far too many great ones to list here.

Check out Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairground for a pretty, quick walk that's close to town. The garden has several easy paths through its well-manicured gardens on the edge of Lake Chatuge. It's also the site of the annual Rhododendron Festival. Hiawassee is also central to Georgia wine country, with several wineries near town worth exploring for the day, such as Crane Creek Vineyards and Hightower Creek Vineyards.