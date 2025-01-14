Nestled In Georgia's Appalachian Mountains Is A Cute Lakeside Town With Plenty Of Hiking Opportunities
The Georgia mountains are a paradise for those seeking an outdoorsy getaway. The elevation provides a blissful break from the heat and humidity of the Southern summers. The mountains lure you in, just a few hour's drive from major hubs like Atlanta, yet lightyears away from the hustle of the city culture. The region is dotted with rolling hills and towering peaks, sprinkled with waterfalls and pretty lakes, and dashed with welcoming, cute towns. If you're looking for the perfect mix of hiking, lake fun, mountain lounging, and winery visits, the town of Hiawassee, Georgia, is worth exploring.
Hiawassee is stretched along the eastern shore of attractive Lake Chatuge on U.S. Highway 76, about two and a half hours northeast of Atlanta and an equal distance from Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. Hiawassee is perched on the state border, and the Lake Chatuge reservoir stretches between two states, allowing boaters or paddlers to maneuver between North Carolina and Georgia. Along Chatuge's shores, you'll find golf courses, fishing holes, camping, beaches, and many miles of hiking trails.
Hike the mountains from Hiawassee
The mountain town of Hiawassee is surrounded by some of the best outdoor scenery Georgia has to offer. Hiking trails wind through the mountains, along the lakes, and everywhere you look. Driving 20 minutes southwest of town, you'll find Brasstown Bald, Georgia's highest peak at 4,784 feet above sea level. You can drive to the top, where a large lookout tower provides spectacular views of the southern Appalachians. Another view you can't miss is the drive and hike to the top of Bell Mountain, which overlooks Hiawassee and the lake below.
With so many hiking trails, you'll need to plan and divide your time wisely. The local outdoor outfitter, Trailful Outdoor Company, lists 30 hikes within 30 miles of Hiawassee. Top hikes on their list are trails along the lake, nearby sections of the Appalachian Trail, and the trails around Brasstown Bald. There are also numerous waterfall hikes — a popular option on hot summer days. Hemlock Falls at Lake Burton, Trahlyta Falls, Dukes Creek Falls, and Anna Ruby Falls are good picks — but there are far too many great ones to list here.
Check out Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairground for a pretty, quick walk that's close to town. The garden has several easy paths through its well-manicured gardens on the edge of Lake Chatuge. It's also the site of the annual Rhododendron Festival. Hiawassee is also central to Georgia wine country, with several wineries near town worth exploring for the day, such as Crane Creek Vineyards and Hightower Creek Vineyards.
Hanging out in Hiawassee
Hiawassee has no shortage of eateries and shopping, plus several lodges and chain hotels stretching along the sides of Main Street. However, consider a mountain cabin rental if you want to stay for a while. This area is well-known for vacation rentals, and options abound with places to suit any size group on any budget. You can have your own mountain escape for not much more than a standard hotel room if you book with Vrbo.
The lake provides a backdrop for the town, but it's much more than pretty scenery. Head to the Boundary Waters Resort and Marina to rent a pontoon boat or spend the day paddling a kayak around its pretty coves and islands. One of the town's biggest draws is the famous Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, situated just north of town on the lakeside. The fairgrounds host events throughout the year, including concerts from big-name performers. The facility bills itself as the "country music capital of Georgia." They also have RV and tent camping sites. The site's namesake Mountain Fair is held every August.
The weather in the North Georgia mountains often feels more northerly than it is, thanks to the higher elevations. Summers are warm, with average daytime highs in the mid-80s, but not nearly as muggy as big Georgia cities like Atlanta or Savannah. Winters are cold but not frigid, with average temperatures ranging from 50s in the day to 30s at night. Spring, summer, and fall are all busy in the Georgia mountains, with visitors coming from miles to escape hotter climates or enjoy the incredible waterfall hikes or amazing autumn foliage.