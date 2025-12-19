5 Essential Amazon Camping Items To Bring On Any Trip

Just because you're out in the wilderness doesn't mean that you can't have great food. While you can do a lot with just a grate over your campfire, a good mess kit makes all the difference when you want to upscale your camping experience without the waste of paper and plastic. The Thtybros 17-Piece Camping Cookware Kit on Amazon is a great option since it comes with a kettle, pot, frying pan, and two sets of plates, cups, forks, and knives, a bamboo serving spoon, cleaning cloth, and cleaning ball, two storage bags, and a carrying bag to hold it all in.

One of the best parts of this camping cookware set is that everything stacks neatly and weighs just under 3 pounds, so you can easily fit it in your car or pack. One Amazon reviewer recommends this set for couples or solo campers, noting that its only downside is that the plates may be a bit small for some people. "It's compact enough to fit easily into our camping gear box, but still has everything we needed. We used it for four days while camping — boiled water, made pancakes, and fried eggs with no problem at all."

This camping cookware set currently retails for $31.99 on Amazon at the time of this writing. However, if you're considering this option, it's good to note that if you cook directly over a fire with the pots and pans from this kit, it can get a bit tricky to clean off the black carbon residue from the fire. To make the most of this kit, it's best complemented by a camp stove like one of these portable options from Walmart.