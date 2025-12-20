Canada's Once-Thriving Gold Rush Town Has Transformed Into A Booming Living History Village

In 1862, Englishman Billy Barker struck gold in central British Columbia, having ventured there after the California Gold Rush. Thousands of miners followed and flocked to this wilderness region laced with gold-rich creeks in the shadow of the Cariboo Mountains to seek their fortunes, igniting the Cariboo gold rush. Near Williams Creek, which yielded hefty amounts of gold, the town of Barkerville was built and named for Billy Barker. Soon, it became a bustling hub with housing, taverns, general stores, churches, and more.

By 1924, Barkerville was designated a Canadian National Historic Site, and today, it is a living-history village called Barkerville Historic Town & Park with over 125 well-preserved structures. Each year, tens of thousands of visitors venture to Barkerville to experience what life was like nearly two centuries ago, much like Colonial Williamsburg, a charming coastal Virginia gem with living history. Barkerville has a Main Street flanked by restored buildings housing restaurants, merchants selling artisanal goods, and even a historic inn where you can book a stay. You can try your hand at gold panning, take a stagecoach ride, learn about the First Nations peoples who lived in the area long before the gold rush, and embark on a walking tour through Barkerville's Chinatown.

One Tripadvisor reviewer gave the living-history park five stars, writing, "The attention to detail and historical and archaeological research that went into re-creating Barkerville are amazing. We learned so much about the gold rush and subsequent history of the area." The best time to visit is during the Main Season, which runs from late May to mid-September, when the town is fully open. During the winter, visitors can still wander through Barkerville, rent a cottage, and enjoy winter sports, but most businesses are closed, outside of Olde-Fashioned Christmas, held for one weekend in December.