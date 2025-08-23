Canada's 'Waterfall Park' Boasts Breathtakingly Unique Landscapes, Cascading Beauties, And Wildlife

Have you ever seen a waterfall so majestic that it changed your brain chemistry? What about 41 of them? Canada's Wells Gray Provincial Park boasts so many cascading beauties you wouldn't even know where to start. Those are just the recorded ones — some claim there are more hidden gems scattered throughout the verdant space. With so many plunging phenomena in this park, it's rightfully dubbed the country's "waterfall park." Covering 1.3 million acres in British Columbia, Wells Gray features striking landscapes. From dormant volcanoes and glaciers to Douglas fir forests and natural springs, every scene feels like a Bob Ross painting, except this time, you can actually feel the mountain breeze on your skin.

Founded in 1939, Wells Gray Provincial Park is a hiker's, camper's, wildlife watcher's, and waterfall chaser's dream come true. Some might say that British Columbia's Sunshine Coast is the best district for beaches and mountain adventures, but Wells Gray's natural curiosities easily rival them. Several lakes are located within the park, each providing a unique swimming opportunity. Wells Gray is best experienced between June and October, when you can take a dip in the waters to cool off. While the winter months bring snowy roads, some of the frozen waterfalls are a sight to behold.

The closest regional airport to the park is in Kamloops, approximately an hour and a half away. International travelers will have to land in Vancouver, then drive five hours north to reach Wells Gray. The park offers both backcountry camping and regular sites, so you can explore it at your own pace. There are 20 spots at the Trophy Mountain backcountry. Traditional campgrounds include Clearwater Lake, Falls Creek, Mahood Lake, and Pyramid Campgrounds. You can also spend the night with a group at either of the two reservable campsites at Mahood Lake.