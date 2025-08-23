Canada's 'Waterfall Park' Boasts Breathtakingly Unique Landscapes, Cascading Beauties, And Wildlife
Have you ever seen a waterfall so majestic that it changed your brain chemistry? What about 41 of them? Canada's Wells Gray Provincial Park boasts so many cascading beauties you wouldn't even know where to start. Those are just the recorded ones — some claim there are more hidden gems scattered throughout the verdant space. With so many plunging phenomena in this park, it's rightfully dubbed the country's "waterfall park." Covering 1.3 million acres in British Columbia, Wells Gray features striking landscapes. From dormant volcanoes and glaciers to Douglas fir forests and natural springs, every scene feels like a Bob Ross painting, except this time, you can actually feel the mountain breeze on your skin.
Founded in 1939, Wells Gray Provincial Park is a hiker's, camper's, wildlife watcher's, and waterfall chaser's dream come true. Some might say that British Columbia's Sunshine Coast is the best district for beaches and mountain adventures, but Wells Gray's natural curiosities easily rival them. Several lakes are located within the park, each providing a unique swimming opportunity. Wells Gray is best experienced between June and October, when you can take a dip in the waters to cool off. While the winter months bring snowy roads, some of the frozen waterfalls are a sight to behold.
The closest regional airport to the park is in Kamloops, approximately an hour and a half away. International travelers will have to land in Vancouver, then drive five hours north to reach Wells Gray. The park offers both backcountry camping and regular sites, so you can explore it at your own pace. There are 20 spots at the Trophy Mountain backcountry. Traditional campgrounds include Clearwater Lake, Falls Creek, Mahood Lake, and Pyramid Campgrounds. You can also spend the night with a group at either of the two reservable campsites at Mahood Lake.
Choose your waterfall hike in Wells Gray Provincial Park
Serenity flows throughout Wells Gray Provincial Park, and each of its cascades is only complemented by the alpine meadows surrounding the area. Helmcken Falls — the fourth tallest in the country — is the most popular attraction here, tumbling 463 feet into the canyon below. A 5-mile out-and-back trail guides you to the waterfall, taking a little over two hours to complete. You'll be hiking the length of the Murtle River and through forested paths before arriving at the ecological marvel. This is only one of many waterfall treks you'll be embarking on.
The trail to Moul Falls is quick and relatively effortless, especially considering how rewarding it is. The 3.4-mile path is the perfect summertime hike — there's a cave right behind the falls, where you can swim to and watch the water flow down from another angle. Spahats Falls is just as incredible, with a short, 15-minute walk taking you to the roaring 246-foot spectacle — the trail is wheelchair accessible, too. The journey to Dawson Falls is another incredible experience that anyone can complete. Best viewed in springtime when the melted snow intensifies the water, the falls are surrounded by evergreen vegetation, with multiple plunge pools created as a result of the streams.
One of the underrated waterfalls in Wells Gray Provincial Park is the three-tiered Triple Decker Falls. All you have to do is stroll along Candle Creek for just 0.6 miles. The area around Clearwater and Azure lakes provides access to various routes that take you to lesser-known attractions in the park. For instance, one of these trails leads you to the east end of Azure Lake, where you'll find Rainbow Falls. Or, opt for the trails near Mahood Lake to stroll along picturesque paths with gorgeous vistas.
Engage in a variety of outdoor recreation
Wildlife viewing is a beloved outdoor activity in Wells Gray Provincial Park. Although it's not like Manitoba, the only province in Canada where you can see the country's "Big 5" wildlife, it can still surprise you with its diversity. Here, you might catch a glimpse of a deer, weasel, or squirrel. Be careful of bigger predators — cougars, wolves, black bears, and grizzly bears also call this place their home. Other animal encounters include bobcats, mountain goats, and waterfowl. You can go hunting here, too, as long as you have the right license and follow the regulations. You'll come across most anglers near Clearwater, Azure, and Mahood Lakes. Your daily catch can be anything from rainbow trout and whitefish to burbot and kokanee.
You don't need to fish to enjoy the water, though — launch your canoe into either of the lakes to glide along the glassy surface. Murtle Lake features the best canoeing opportunities since it's restricted to non-motorized watercraft. Expert kayakers, on the other hand, can navigate the rough whitewater at the Clearwater River, where Class V sections offer a challenge unlike any other. If you prefer to stay dry, revel in the woodland vistas on horseback. Ride the trails in the Green Mountain, Creek Canyon Lands, and Blackwater areas on a private company tour. Biking is another fun thing to do in Wells Gray — make sure to have your helmet on every time you get on two wheels.
Wells Gray Provincial Park transforms into a winter wonderland during the colder months, where people swap hiking with cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. There are so many underrated destinations in Canada worth visiting. The next time you're here, make the under-the-radar mountain town of Golden your base to see the country's six stunning national parks.