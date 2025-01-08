'One Of America's First Planned Cities' Is A Charming Coastal Virginia Gem With History And Theme Parks

Sometimes, the best vacations are those that incorporate fun and history. In the United States, nowhere is that synergy more on display than the city of Williamsburg in Virginia. Established well before the U.S. was a country, Williamsburg offers tourists a glimpse into what life was like back during the colonial era.

Located about an hour south of Richmond (home of the Maymont Estate, where fall is electric at this estate's garden that transforms into an illuminated color show), Williamsburg almost feels like a portal back in time. As soon as you start driving through the city, you'll swear you've been transported back to the 1700s, as every house or building looks original and centuries old.

But Williamsburg is not just for the history buffs. Because it's such a thriving tourist attraction, there's a lot more to do than just visit museums, wander through the quirky garden of giant presidential busts, or take a walking tour. The modern city also has amenities like theme parks, world-class restaurants, and other attractions that make it worth visiting. So put on your tri-fold hat, and let's check out Williamsburg!