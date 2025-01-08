'One Of America's First Planned Cities' Is A Charming Coastal Virginia Gem With History And Theme Parks
Sometimes, the best vacations are those that incorporate fun and history. In the United States, nowhere is that synergy more on display than the city of Williamsburg in Virginia. Established well before the U.S. was a country, Williamsburg offers tourists a glimpse into what life was like back during the colonial era.
Located about an hour south of Richmond (home of the Maymont Estate, where fall is electric at this estate's garden that transforms into an illuminated color show), Williamsburg almost feels like a portal back in time. As soon as you start driving through the city, you'll swear you've been transported back to the 1700s, as every house or building looks original and centuries old.
But Williamsburg is not just for the history buffs. Because it's such a thriving tourist attraction, there's a lot more to do than just visit museums, wander through the quirky garden of giant presidential busts, or take a walking tour. The modern city also has amenities like theme parks, world-class restaurants, and other attractions that make it worth visiting. So put on your tri-fold hat, and let's check out Williamsburg!
How Williamsburg became one of America's first planned cities
Williamsburg was founded by British colonists in 1699. Because Virginia was the most-populated colony, the settlers wanted a city that reflected its prominent status. So, although Jamestown had been Virginia's capital since 1607, Williamsburg was designed to take its place. It was even named after the British monarch, King William III. It would remain the capital until 1780 when the city of Richmond took the honor. However, if Williamsburg had continued its capital status, it may not be the historic site we know and appreciate today.
During its founding, Governor Francis Nicholson decided it would be a "new and well-ordered city." So, rather than the city growing based on the needs of its residents, it would be planned and laid out to make it as efficient and orderly as possible. Some of the first buildings to be erected in the new town were government capitol buildings to house the state legislature. Many of these original structures are still open and in use today.
Although Williamsburg is a major attraction now, it was almost lost to the annals of history. Much of the city had fallen into disrepair by 1926, but it was the efforts of a reverend named W A. R. Goodwin and none other than John D. Rockefeller Jr. to revitalize the city and restore its former glory. By 1934, Williamsburg was back on the map, and even President Franklin D. Roosevelt remarked during a visit that its main street was the "most historic avenue in America."
What to do during a vacation to Williamsburg
While the entire city is full of history, there's one particular spot to visit if you really want to see what life was like in the 1700s. Colonial Williamsburg is a 300-acre site where you can experience living history, thanks to actors and business owners dressing and acting like colonial residents. Some of the highlights of Colonial Williamsburg include the Governor's Palace (home to the Palace Gardens), the Capitol Building, and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.
But what if you're looking for more thrills? Well, the city is also home to several theme parks to get your blood pumping. First, there's Busch Gardens of Williamsburg, which has roller coasters and various other rides (although not the fastest hybrid roller coaster, which is in Florida). Next, if you visit during the summer, you can get wet in Water Country, USA. Finally, there's Bounce House Family Fun Center, which is "Virginia's largest indoor playground," according to their website.
Finally, if you're looking for food and drink, you don't have to venture far to find world-class cuisine and old-fashioned pubs. Although the town is full of great places, some highlights include the Amber Ox Public House, the King's Arms Tavern (in Colonial Williamsburg), Berrett's Seafood Restaurant, and Opus 9 Steakhouse.