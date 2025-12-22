Ohio's Charming Cleveland Neighborhood Is A Slice Of Italy With Authentic Eats And Local Shops
Cleveland, Ohio, is known for iconic sites like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the house from A Christmas Story, and even a chocolate kingdom with whimsical pink silos that's home to Ohio's "best dessert." But did you know it's also home to one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods, too? That's right: Cleveland's Little Italy has been around for over 100 years and was originally established as an Italian hub by immigrants in the mid-1800s who flocked here to work for Italian sculptor Joseph Carabelli.
Today, it remains a vibrant, dynamic, and walkable neighborhood with a rich history, numerous thriving businesses, and (of course) delicious and authentic Italian cuisine. You won't want to miss this charming slice of Italy on your next trip to Cleveland, and luckily, it's easily reachable from both downtown Cleveland and the lively cultural hub that is the University Circle neighborhood. If you're driving to Little Italy, fear not: there's ample street and garage parking in the area, as well as a valet service that you can utilize. The Cleveland Airport is also just a 30-minute drive away or just over 50 minutes by public transportation.
Where to eat in Cleveland's Little Italy
If you're a fan of Italian food, this neighborhood is certainly the place to be — it is one of the best Little Italy's in America, after all. You'll need plenty of time (and plenty of room in your stomach) to sample all the delicious eats this neighborhood has to offer. For a fine dining experience, book a table at Valerio's. Husband-and-wife team Valerio and Stella immigrated to Cleveland from Italy, where Valerio trained at culinary school. Since 1996, the duo has been serving up authentic dishes in their popular restaurant.
Or snag a seat at Etna, a restaurant and wine bar offering modern Italian cuisine, including fresh and tasty seafood specials, in a cozy, intimate atmosphere. Looking for something more casual? Head to local pizza joint Mama Santa's for a slice or pie to remember. There are a variety of toppings on offer, and even gluten-free crust available on the menu.
If you can, save your appetite for dessert. Rosso Gelato scoops up authentic Italian-style gelato and sorbetto that will leave you wanting more. Seeking a lighter, refreshing treat in the summertime? At Mount Granita Italian Ice, you'll find Sicilian-style granita made from scratch with unique and tasty local ingredients. Stick to a classic flavor like chocolate or lemon, or branch out with an unusual offering like matcha, Kyoho grape, spiced apple cider, or Jeju tangerine, if you're feeling adventurous.
Shops in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood
Beyond the culinary sphere, Cleveland's Little Italy also has myriad shops full of locally-made, one-of-a-kind items. Embrace the Italian theme at Crazy Cannoli, a custom print shop for apparel which (as the name suggests) specializes in cannoli-themed custom designs. Pop in to purchase the cartoon cannoli-emblazoned crewneck you never knew you needed, making for the perfect wacky and wonderful souvenir. If something more traditional is what you're after, look no further than La Bella Vita, where you'll find a vast array of serve-ware, dinnerware, and other household gifts and items for entertaining. Whether you're buying for your own home, or as a gift, you're sure to find a gem in this sprawling yet meticulously curated 2,000-square foot emporium.
For edible goodies, shop at Murray Hill Market, a local treasure that harkens back to the legacy of old-school neighborhood grocery stores with an elevated twist. Stock up on local baked goods, condiments, pantry items, and even the aforementioned Mount Granita Italian Ice to take a taste of Little Italy home with you. Don't forget to make a pit stop at Little Italy Wines, owned by the Silvaggio family, to pair your other goodies with. T