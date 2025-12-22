Ohio's Charming Cleveland Neighborhood Is A Slice Of Italy With Authentic Eats And Local Shops

If you're a fan of Italian food, this neighborhood is certainly the place to be — it is one of the best Little Italy's in America, after all. You'll need plenty of time (and plenty of room in your stomach) to sample all the delicious eats this neighborhood has to offer. For a fine dining experience, book a table at Valerio's. Husband-and-wife team Valerio and Stella immigrated to Cleveland from Italy, where Valerio trained at culinary school. Since 1996, the duo has been serving up authentic dishes in their popular restaurant.

Or snag a seat at Etna, a restaurant and wine bar offering modern Italian cuisine, including fresh and tasty seafood specials, in a cozy, intimate atmosphere. Looking for something more casual? Head to local pizza joint Mama Santa's for a slice or pie to remember. There are a variety of toppings on offer, and even gluten-free crust available on the menu.

If you can, save your appetite for dessert. Rosso Gelato scoops up authentic Italian-style gelato and sorbetto that will leave you wanting more. Seeking a lighter, refreshing treat in the summertime? At Mount Granita Italian Ice, you'll find Sicilian-style granita made from scratch with unique and tasty local ingredients. Stick to a classic flavor like chocolate or lemon, or branch out with an unusual offering like matcha, Kyoho grape, spiced apple cider, or Jeju tangerine, if you're feeling adventurous.