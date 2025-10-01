A Cleveland Chocolate Kingdom With Retail Shops And Whimsical Pink Silos Is Home To Ohio's 'Best Dessert'

If you're a chocolaholic, you may have already taken the sugary road trip through South Dakota that shows off the state's sweetest chocolate shops. True followers of the candy world also know that Michigan promises world-class sweet treats and unforgettable chocolate, but another Midwestern state is home to a chocolate empire that harkens back to the retro candy shops of yesteryear. The family-owned Malley's Chocolates in Cleveland, Ohio, is a staple of the city. Among its most popular sweets, one stands out above the rest: the Buckeye State's beloved peanut butter buckeye.

Deemed Ohio's "Best Dessert" by Cheapism, buckeye candies are baubles of peanut butter fudge dipped in chocolate. These confections are designed to resemble actual buckeye nuts, and they drive Ohioans so nutty that they have their own Buckeye Candy Trail, with 40 stops where you can taste variations of this timeless treat. Malley's is the best place to taste the golden gem enrobed in award-winning milk chocolate.

Malley's has been an institution since Mike and Jo Malley opened their first chocolate shop back in 1935 within the underrated, walkable city of Lakewood, boasting Victorian-era charm. According to user peggysammon on the Accidentally Wes Anderson travel website, "If you live in Lakewood, every band concert, every graduation, every theater show, every football game, is followed by a trip to Malley's for an ice cream sundae." In addition to its iconic retail locations that sport merry-go-rounds and old-fashioned ice cream parlors, the main factory can be found off Interstate 480 in Brook Park, recognizable by its three 88-foot-tall custom pink silos, sporting the labels for "cocoa," "milk," and "sugar."