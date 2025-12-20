5 Easy And Essential DIY Upgrades Every RV Shower Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're taking a camping trip in an RV or you're a van-lifer traveling the country, the combination of home comforts and the freedom to roam can be a fantastic and life-expanding experience. However, there are some things that take a little getting used to. Showering, for instance, may shift a bit while living in an RV. You're dealing with a smaller space than you would in a stationary home or cabin, and you're likely getting your water from either a tank or a hookup. That means a smaller bathroom, often with less water than you'd get in a typical shower, and issues like keeping the room mold and mildew-free. While some adjustments and compromises need to be made, there are a number of DIY upgrades and essential items that can really give your RV shower a major boost.

There are great solutions out there for organization, allowing you to keep all your favorite shower accessories in arm's reach. There are also products specifically made to make your RV shower experience better, as well as a way to keep things dry. Whether you're soaking in the famous views of the Pacific Ocean in an RV park in Southern California, taking a leaf-peeping trek to see the fall foliage in New England, or hitting some of the lesser-known RV destinations across America to avoid crowds, a few easy shower upgrades can make the trip even more satisfying.