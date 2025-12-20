The Winter Clothing Item Samantha Brown Says Offers Instant Privacy Anywhere You Are

Some people know of a balaclava from movies where people are robbing banks. You know, the knitted pull-over head covering that only has holes for the eyes, nose, and mouth. While those are indeed balaclavas, there are other styles. According to The North Face, they're named after the town of Balaklava on the Black Sea. They were worn by British soldiers in the Crimean War in the 19th century, and were essentially knitted hoods. They cover your head and neck and have openings for your face. Sometimes, just the eyes, nose, and mouth are uncovered, but you can also get balaclavas where the face is completely open, like the one Samantha Brown is wearing in her Instagram post. What's great is that, because they only go down enough to cover your whole neck and the top of your breastbone, you can wear them with any jacket. So, if you're looking to use one for privacy in an airport, you don't necessarily have to wrap yourself up like Randy in "A Christmas Story."

Once the balaclava is on, you can tuck your face inside for a nap, or use it just to keep a chatty seatmate from making eye contact and talking your ear off. The one Brown has from Namakan Goods is the brand's Puffer Balaclava if you're looking for her specific recommendation. Finally, if you're traveling in warmer months or to toasty locales, a balaclava obviously isn't going to work for you. However, you may want to check out another tip from Brown, which is bringing a scarf, an item she has dubbed the Swiss Army Knife of travel clothing, with a long list of uses.