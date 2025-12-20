The Winter Clothing Item Samantha Brown Says Offers Instant Privacy Anywhere You Are
Winter days spent indoors with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa (with marshmallows, of course) can be a delight, but when you venture outside, it's time to bundle up. Whether you're simply heading out to play in the snow, traveling to icy locales like Denmark to learn about the self-care concept of hygge, or hitting the ski slopes in Switzerland, you have to have the right gear. If you're shopping for a winter trip and looking for said gear, there is one item that is not only the perfect accessory to keep you toasty, but can also offer you instant privacy wherever you go. That item is the balaclava, and travel pro Samantha Brown is a big fan.
Brown has given travelers amazing, space-saving packing hacks over the years, like rolling your items into packing cubes and packing peanut butter to combat the hangries, and bringing a balaclava is no different. On her Instagram account @samanthabrowntravels, Brown posted a picture of herself in a balaclava, saying, "This is a balaclava. But for me it's a part of my bring-your-own-comfort-strategy that gives me 'I'll be in my trailer' privacy even as I sit with 123 other people at Gate C38. It creates personal space, where there is none. especially in planes but trains, buses and family mini vans too." However, this may not be the sort of balaclava you're familiar with.
Using a balaclava to give yourself some privacy while traveling
Some people know of a balaclava from movies where people are robbing banks. You know, the knitted pull-over head covering that only has holes for the eyes, nose, and mouth. While those are indeed balaclavas, there are other styles. According to The North Face, they're named after the town of Balaklava on the Black Sea. They were worn by British soldiers in the Crimean War in the 19th century, and were essentially knitted hoods. They cover your head and neck and have openings for your face. Sometimes, just the eyes, nose, and mouth are uncovered, but you can also get balaclavas where the face is completely open, like the one Samantha Brown is wearing in her Instagram post. What's great is that, because they only go down enough to cover your whole neck and the top of your breastbone, you can wear them with any jacket. So, if you're looking to use one for privacy in an airport, you don't necessarily have to wrap yourself up like Randy in "A Christmas Story."
Once the balaclava is on, you can tuck your face inside for a nap, or use it just to keep a chatty seatmate from making eye contact and talking your ear off. The one Brown has from Namakan Goods is the brand's Puffer Balaclava if you're looking for her specific recommendation. Finally, if you're traveling in warmer months or to toasty locales, a balaclava obviously isn't going to work for you. However, you may want to check out another tip from Brown, which is bringing a scarf, an item she has dubbed the Swiss Army Knife of travel clothing, with a long list of uses.