The Best Carry-On Luggage From Walmart, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From clothing to electronics to groceries, Walmart truly has almost everything — including luggage. So next time you are heading out of town, consider the retail giant when looking for a carry-on. Trolleys are becoming increasingly important, particularly as people focus on traveling lightly, and Walmart has a surprising amount of carry-ons to consider, especially if you are looking for something affordable.
From the 69 pieces of carry-on luggage listed on Walmart's website, we looked for the most highly reviewed bags that make traveling a breeze. With prices starting at $24.88, they're good if you don't have a large budget or need a carry-on in a hurry. So while you won't find some of the highly rated carry-ons for travelers on this list, that doesn't mean they aren't decent options. In fact, many reviewers were surprised by just how well these budget beauties performed out in the real world, whether on an airplane, in a train, or in the trunk of a car.
Whether you're a fan of hardside carry-ons with a clamshell opening or prefer a top-open softsided spinner, there's plenty to choose from.
A budget-friendly travel set contains Walmart's most well-reviewed carry-on
The Travelhouse 20-inch hardshell spinner is advertised as a lightweight, scratch-resistant bag and comes in a wide variety of bold, easily identifiable colors. Currently selling for just $37.99 online or as part of a three-piece set with a neck pillow and travel bag for $39.99, it earned 4.5 stars based on 3,894 reviews. The spacious interior with zippered dividers and elasticized pouches makes it easy to fit everything you need, whether it's used as a carry-on or you're packing for a weekend getaway.
While a few reviewers mention that the handle can occasionally stick, most were pleased with the bag's performance for the price. One happy customer wrote, "My husband and I each got one of these carry on roller models and they were perfect! Such upgrades from our old beat up cloth bags! Beautiful colors and glided smoothly along and still carried almost a week's worth of clothing!"
As the price of the three-piece set is almost the same as purchasing just the carry-on, many indulged in the set and were taken aback by the quality. One reviewer was surprised by the high quality of the neck pillow, which is memory foam, while another mentioned that having it handy saved them from having to purchase a pricy pillow in the airport. Priced just a few dollars more, the three-piece set is a wise investment that gets you a lot for a little.
Other options range from clamshell spinners to softcase carry-ons full of compartments
Protégé Vacationer's expandable 20-inch carry-on is also a popular choice with Walmart customers, and is priced at $48. Made from ABS and polycarbonate, this hardshell spinner earned a 4.4 rating based on 680 reviews. This trolley has everything you need to pack your items neatly and get on the move. With a separate mesh pocket and straps to hold down your belongings, this carry-on is a great, affordable option when traveling.
One reviewer wrote, "I was actually happily surprised by this carry-on luggage. I had ordered something similar from Amazon and returned it because it didn't have inner pockets. This was the perfect size, perfect pockets, and rolled easily at the airport." While hardcase luggage is popular, many people still prefer soft-sided luggage for its ability to expand and damage less easily. If you're one of those people, Walmart also offers a well-reviewed option in its carry-on offerings.
For just $49 at the time of writing, the Protégé Gravity Free 20" Softside Upright Carry-On Luggage received a rating of 4.3 stars based on 405 reviews. While many praised the carry-on for being lightweight, durable, and able to hold a lot when expanded, some complained about the spinners locking up and jamming, while others reasoned that the wheels work well for the price. Overall, most were pleased by their selection, with one writing, "[it] held up on a train ride across the US, a walk through Chicago, and a bus ride to Nashville and was the perfect size, stayed closed, kept rolling, and never locked up the wheels or the handle."
Wild prints and expandable softcases round out Walmart's best carry-ons
The last two highly rated gems among Walmart's carry-on offerings include another soft-sided option and a hardside spinner with a wild pattern. With color options like blue and magenta leopard, there'll be no mistaking which bag is yours when you select Rockland's 20-Inch Adult Hardside Spinner, which earned 4.2 stars based on 180 reviews. The bold exterior pattern is mirrored by the leopard-lined interior, but don't let the wild look fool you. The carry-on has everything you need to keep yourself organized, including both zippered and elastic pockets.
One reviewer raved, "This is gorgeous luggage! Looks way more expensive than what I paid! Very light weight, the wheels are very cooperative and glide smoothly, the insides have pockets and separators. You won't be disappointed." Lastly, the Protégé Arendale 20-Inch Soft Side Expandable Rolling Spinner may be the most expensive carry-on in this list, but at just $59, it's still well within an affordable range. This soft-sided spinner can expand up to two inches, leaving you plenty of room to pack your souvenirs. We also love the wet pocket, which helps ensure your toiletries won't leak onto your clothing or simply separate out a wet bathing suit. With 245 reviewers giving it an overall rating of 4.6 stars, this carry-on is certainly a well-regarded choice.
As you can see, if you are on a budget and need a new carry-on to help you through your weekend escape or help you avoid checked baggage fees, Walmart has a lot of valid choices. Just take your pick, fill it up, and you'll be on your way.