The Best Carry-On Luggage From Walmart, According To Reviews

From clothing to electronics to groceries, Walmart truly has almost everything — including luggage. So next time you are heading out of town, consider the retail giant when looking for a carry-on. Trolleys are becoming increasingly important, particularly as people focus on traveling lightly, and Walmart has a surprising amount of carry-ons to consider, especially if you are looking for something affordable.

From the 69 pieces of carry-on luggage listed on Walmart's website, we looked for the most highly reviewed bags that make traveling a breeze. With prices starting at $24.88, they're good if you don't have a large budget or need a carry-on in a hurry. So while you won't find some of the highly rated carry-ons for travelers on this list, that doesn't mean they aren't decent options. In fact, many reviewers were surprised by just how well these budget beauties performed out in the real world, whether on an airplane, in a train, or in the trunk of a car.

Whether you're a fan of hardside carry-ons with a clamshell opening or prefer a top-open softsided spinner, there's plenty to choose from.