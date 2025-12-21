5 Things You Might Be Doing That Can Get You Kicked Off An Airplane

Getting kicked off an airplane is possibly the most ignominious thing that could happen to a traveler. If you've ever seen someone being frogmarched down the aisle, while the rest of the passengers tut and whisper or cheer, you'll know the feeling of secondhand embarrassment. According to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Unruly Passenger Statistics, there have been 1,505 reported behavioral incidents on planes in American airspace in 2025 to date.

The figures indicate a drop compared to previous years — there were almost 6,000 in 2021 — but the offenses can result in everything from fines to jail time to lifelong bans. That said, you don't have to be hurling abuse at the cabin crew or coming to blows with the loudmouth in seat 12E to face such expulsion. Some people get kicked off flights for reasons that seem quite trivial.

Flying is full of unspoken rules as it is, from the etiquette of using the airplane's empty middle seats to the long list of common in-flight safety mistakes passengers make without realizing it. So you'd be forgiven for not wanting another set of dos and don'ts to add to the memory bank. But if you want to actually arrive at your destination — usually a prerequisite of the travel experience — take note of the following five behaviors, any one of which entitles cabin crew to remove you from the plane.