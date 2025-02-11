The Four Unspoken Rules For The Airplane's Empty Middle Seats
While frequent travelers know the aisle seat is the best choice, some may prefer the exit row for more legroom or the window for a good sleep on a red-eye flight. Many don't know that the back of the plane is the safest spot you can be, or you may even pay extra to have more space and ensure a confortable flight. There are many seating options to choose from, but nothing is more wonderful than seeing the plane doors close and realizing that your row has an empty middle seat. You may share a happy glance with your seatmate, comment about your luck, and cross your fingers to prevent a last-minute move from another passenger.
However, there are some unspoken etiquette rules about the empty middle seat that you should know before you make any moves to claim the extra space. There is an art to flying politely, so if you get lucky, make sure you enjoy the extra room and have a peaceful flight with these rules in mind.
Share the space under the middle seat
First, it's important to know that just because you were seated before the other person in your row, you don't get to take over the space for yourself. Sharing is caring, and this definitely applies to the extra room under the middle seat. Overhead bin space runs out fast, so you likely have a personal item like a backpack or a purse to store under the seat in front of you. The empty floor in the middle space looks enticing, so it makes sense that you'd want to claim it.
However, talk to the person in your row and find a way to share it. You can split it up by taking it for the first half of the flight and giving it up for the second half if the plane doesn't have enough overhead space, or maybe both of your bags will fit there. If you don't need it, offer it to the other person — just don't grab it and assume it's yours. If the whole space is free and you both want to stretch your legs out, ensure that you're each only taking up half the space.
Don't dump your things in the empty seat or tray
It can be really awkward to pull out a backpack from under your feet without hitting someone next to you. A middle row means you can put it up on the seat, right? Wrong. It's one thing to use the middle seat as a spot for your coat or bag temporarily while you retrieve an item from it. However, leaving it up there for the entire flight is really rude. It can also be dangerous if the bag is heavy and there is turbulence. Even if you're keeping your coat there, it's a good idea to ask the person in your row if that's okay.
The same thing goes for the middle tray. Once the plane hits cruising altitude and you're allowed to open the tray, it's a great spot for both the aisle and window people to put their drinks or temporarily leave their trash until the flight attendant comes around to collect it. However, it shouldn't be a dumping ground for your items or garbage for the entire flight. It's also not the spot for your laptop, particularly if you're using it.
Enjoy the extra space, but don't hog it for a nap
We all hate the cramped space in economy seats, especially on a long flight. An empty middle seat means you may have a more comfortable ride, and that's doubly true for a nap. However, stretching out across the entire empty space is a major faux pas. It's fine to expand out a bit, but you should ask your seatmate first if you plan on raising the armrests and draping yourself onto the empty seat. Think of it as having a seat and a half to sleep in rather than a full extra seat.
This is another good reason not to put your bag on the seat for the whole flight. Plus — and this is a big one — under no circumstances should you put your feet on the seat. Aside from being unsanitary, it's pretty gross for the person sitting with you, and flight attendants think its a bad idea to take your shoes off while flying.
What to do if your travel companion wants to move to the middle seat
Sometimes, if a flight is booked late, it can be difficult to find seats together if you're flying with someone else. If your traveling companion ended up in a different row than you, and you'd like them to sit in the middle seat, there is some etiquette around that. While some people may be happy to help out a family that is split up, it's polite to ask the other person in your row if it's okay first.
If you're the person being asked, and it happens to be a child separated from their parent, it's an unspoken rule to let the kid in. You should also ask a flight attendant if it's okay. There are times when you'll be asked to stay in your assigned seats if a plane is empty to balance out weight distribution. In that case, your row mate and flying companion may be able to trade seats instead.
Ultimately, it comes down to politeness. Asking the people sitting next to you before you do anything or move around can help you have an easy, uneventful flight. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your luck because you never know when it will happen again.