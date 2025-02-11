The Four Unspoken Rules For The Airplane's Empty Middle Seats

First, it's important to know that just because you were seated before the other person in your row, you don't get to take over the space for yourself. Sharing is caring, and this definitely applies to the extra room under the middle seat. Overhead bin space runs out fast, so you likely have a personal item like a backpack or a purse to store under the seat in front of you. The empty floor in the middle space looks enticing, so it makes sense that you'd want to claim it.

However, talk to the person in your row and find a way to share it. You can split it up by taking it for the first half of the flight and giving it up for the second half if the plane doesn't have enough overhead space, or maybe both of your bags will fit there. If you don't need it, offer it to the other person — just don't grab it and assume it's yours. If the whole space is free and you both want to stretch your legs out, ensure that you're each only taking up half the space.