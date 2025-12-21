Washington's Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar Has Idyllic Views Of The Seattle Skyline And Mountains
The most walkable destination of 2025 in America is Seattle, and it's a wondrous city to see on foot. You can stroll for hours on end and never get bored, but while beautiful at ground level, it's even more scenic from a birds-eye view. However, if you want to avoid ticket prices and attraction fees at iconic viewpoints like Seattle's Great Wheel or the Space Needle, there's an intimate spot that delivers a better skyline — and serves great drinks. It's a rooftop bar at the top of the Thompson hotel called The Nest, and it has higher than a 4-star rating on Google reviews, proving its popularity among visitors. Additionally, our sister publication, Chowhound, named it the best rooftop bar in Washington.
It's located just three minutes from Pike Place Market in Downtown Seattle, a neighborhood every tourist should explore for its vibes. Picture sleek fireplaces, cushioned couches, and sweeping 360˚ views that overlook sparkling waters, city lights, and the Olympic mountain range. You have a craft cocktail in hand, the sun sets, and there's a DJ playing in the background. It sounds like a dream location, and it is. In fact, once you step onto that rooftop, you realize why Chowhound chose The Nest over all the rest.
What to order at The Nest and when to go
Whether you're an on-the-rocks customer or you like your drinks straight-up, there's an option for every cocktail connoisseur. Of course, people come for the snow-peaked mountain ranges and illuminated city lights, but at its core, mixology prevails, and the staff is crafty. Given the name, all of the cocktails have bird-related titles, like Bean & Beak and Flew The Coupe. Aside from the fancy concoctions created, some customers on Tripadvisor recommend the bar's classic mixes, like the Jasmine Paloma or an Old Fashioned. Also, its snacks and dips win the hearts of the hungry, especially the pork belly and shrimp skewers.
The best time to visit is around happy hour, as it's easy to rack up a hefty bill, with the cheapest cocktail being $18. There's an early happy hour from 4-5 p.m. or a later one from 9-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. In between this time is the sweet spot to linger, as you can watch the sun set behind the mountains just before the buzzing city lights up around the Seattle Great Wheel. It's a bonus if you're a hospitality industry worker, as Monday nights are for those "in the biz" to get a special discount on the menu if you show a MAST permit or Food Handler's card. Lastly, it's a great place for celebrations. As per the company's Instagram, the bar also creates magical weddings and hosts private gatherings at its outdoor or tented patio, depending on the season.
