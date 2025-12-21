Washington's Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar Has Idyllic Views Of The Seattle Skyline And Mountains

Whether you're an on-the-rocks customer or you like your drinks straight-up, there's an option for every cocktail connoisseur. Of course, people come for the snow-peaked mountain ranges and illuminated city lights, but at its core, mixology prevails, and the staff is crafty. Given the name, all of the cocktails have bird-related titles, like Bean & Beak and Flew The Coupe. Aside from the fancy concoctions created, some customers on Tripadvisor recommend the bar's classic mixes, like the Jasmine Paloma or an Old Fashioned. Also, its snacks and dips win the hearts of the hungry, especially the pork belly and shrimp skewers.

The best time to visit is around happy hour, as it's easy to rack up a hefty bill, with the cheapest cocktail being $18. There's an early happy hour from 4-5 p.m. or a later one from 9-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. In between this time is the sweet spot to linger, as you can watch the sun set behind the mountains just before the buzzing city lights up around the Seattle Great Wheel. It's a bonus if you're a hospitality industry worker, as Monday nights are for those "in the biz" to get a special discount on the menu if you show a MAST permit or Food Handler's card. Lastly, it's a great place for celebrations. As per the company's Instagram, the bar also creates magical weddings and hosts private gatherings at its outdoor or tented patio, depending on the season.

