This Bustling Pacific Northwest City Is America's Most Walkable Destination Of 2025

If you were to find yourself dropped into the average American city and told you had to get around without a car, you'd be in for a hard time. The United States (and, to a greater extent, North America) is widely regarded as the most car-dependent country on the planet. Some cities, however, go easy on travelers' and locals' feet. The bustling Pacific Northwest city of Seattle was recently declared America's most walkable destination of 2025 by the shoe company FitFlop. Good thing too, as this Washington city is full of neighborhoods every visitor should explore.

To build its list, FlipFlop created an index ranking destinations based on how easily travelers can get around on foot. And while walkability is primarily a concern for a destination's full-time residents, it's something that visitors notice. Sites like Walk Score grade cities based on the proximity of life's essentials reachable on foot. It's why having the best public transportation in the country doesn't automatically mean Washington, D.C. tops Walk Score's rankings. But walkability as a factor for travel? It's a novel measuring stick that uses a quality-of-life measurement to assess the quality of visits.

Most travelers simply accept the chaos of getting around as part of their experience. Yet attitudes are changing. FitFlop noted Google searches for "walking vacation" are up 29%, pointing to more Americans yearning for that luxurious European knack for strolling and slowly imbibing a destination's offerings. The site's index, then, incorporates that philosophy, analyzing the proximity and elevation of attractions across 30 cities and scoring them out of 100. The resulting top five list includes four Northeast destinations — Jersey City, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Newark. The only West Coast city, Seattle, tops the list with a Walkability Score of 90, giving travelers the most bang for their bipedal buck.