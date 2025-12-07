10 Scenic Restaurants In The US Where The Food Comes Secondary To The Views

Usually, when you make a dinner reservation, you do it for the culinary experience. For most, going out to eat is about what delicious foods you're eating, and everything else is secondary. But there's something you might miss if you're only in it for the menu: A sit-down meal is actually the perfect opportunity to enjoy a scenic view. Choose a restaurant with a spectacular skyline vista, a dramatic backdrop of snowcapped mountains, or a sweeping view of the sea, and you're positioning yourself for a couple of hours of free access to some of America's most beautiful visuals — along with a great meal.

All across the nation, you'll find restaurants that will leave you with a full stomach and a full camera roll of scenery shots alike. So while these 10 scenic restaurants undoubtedly excel on the culinary front too, that's not the only reason to vie for a coveted table if you find yourself in the area. And while we could have chosen dozens of restaurants with equally special visual appeal, these represent the breadth of America's diverse landscapes, and each offers scenery found nowhere else. Check out the 10 best U.S.-based restaurants known for the most scenic views.