'Ancient Kansas' Thrives On This Scenic Byway Through Charming Towns And Great Plains
Don't write Kansas off as a simple flyover state. You'll find beautiful natural scenery and unique historic attractions, from Little Jerusalem Badlands to Strataca, an underground museum in a salt mine, all across the Sunflower State. A road trip through Kansas is a must for exploring the Great Plains — especially if you want to see the last remaining tallgrass prairie, the Flint Hills. Drive the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, a 47-mile journey between Council Grove and Cassoday on Kansas Highway 177, for an unforgettable adventure.
According to World Atlas, tallgrass prairie used to cover 170 million acres across the Great Plains — only 4% remains today, most of which is located in the Flint Hills. As you drive the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, the landscape of grasslands, prairie, and rolling hills looks largely the same as it did several thousand years ago, according to the National Scenic Byway Foundation. Besides the ancient scenery, there are a number of charming towns, like Council Grove and Cottonwood Falls, to explore, too.
Highlights of a Flint Hills road trip
Before you set off on your road trip from Council Grove, pay a visit to Hays House Restaurant, which dates from 1857 and claims to be the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi River. Stop at Allegawaho Memorial Heritage Park, the site of the last Kaw Nation village in Kansas, and walk the two-mile Kanza Heritage Trail.
One place you can't miss on a Flint Hills road trip is the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. It was established in 1996 and encompasses 11,000 acres, per The Nature Conservancy. There is a bison herd of 85 members, and some 40 miles of hiking trails to enjoy; Reddit user @mrdude817 advises caution around the bison, as they sometimes nap close to the trails. World Atlas recommends visiting in summer if you want to see the prairie bloom with wildflowers. The site is free to visit.
Built in the early 1870s, the Chase County Courthouse in the small Kansas city of Cottonwood Falls is another must-visit spot. According to Travel Kansas, it's the oldest working courthouse in the state, and an impressive example of French Renaissance architecture. South of Cottonwood Falls, be sure to stop at Scrumpf Hill Overlook, a scenic viewpoint with an incredible panorama over the surrounding prairie and hillsides. In Cassoday, known as the "prairie chicken capital of the world" according to Travel Kansas, stop by the Cassoday Historical Museum, which is located in the old train depot.
Planning your trip to the Flint Hills
The Flint Hills National Scenic Byway is located in east-central Kansas. While there may be some small local airports along the route, the closest regional airport is Manhattan Regional Airport, which is about a 50-minute drive from Council Grove. The most convenient major airport is Kansas City International Airport, which is just under a two-hour drive away. However you travel to the region, you'll want your own vehicle to explore the area. Tune your car radio into 1680 AM to learn about the local history and natural environment in the area as you drive.
Officially, the route from Council Grove to Cassoday will take approximately 55 minutes to drive. However, you'll want at least a full day to enjoy all the sites and scenic views as you make various stops on this road trip. World Atlas recommends splitting the adventure into two days, Council Grove to Cottonwood Falls and Cottonwood Falls to Cassoday.