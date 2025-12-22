'Ancient Kansas' Thrives On This Scenic Byway Through Charming Towns And Great Plains

Before you set off on your road trip from Council Grove, pay a visit to Hays House Restaurant, which dates from 1857 and claims to be the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi River. Stop at Allegawaho Memorial Heritage Park, the site of the last Kaw Nation village in Kansas, and walk the two-mile Kanza Heritage Trail.

One place you can't miss on a Flint Hills road trip is the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. It was established in 1996 and encompasses 11,000 acres, per The Nature Conservancy. There is a bison herd of 85 members, and some 40 miles of hiking trails to enjoy; Reddit user @mrdude817 advises caution around the bison, as they sometimes nap close to the trails. World Atlas recommends visiting in summer if you want to see the prairie bloom with wildflowers. The site is free to visit.

Built in the early 1870s, the Chase County Courthouse in the small Kansas city of Cottonwood Falls is another must-visit spot. According to Travel Kansas, it's the oldest working courthouse in the state, and an impressive example of French Renaissance architecture. South of Cottonwood Falls, be sure to stop at Scrumpf Hill Overlook, a scenic viewpoint with an incredible panorama over the surrounding prairie and hillsides. In Cassoday, known as the "prairie chicken capital of the world" according to Travel Kansas, stop by the Cassoday Historical Museum, which is located in the old train depot.