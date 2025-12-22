America's Foggiest Destination Is A California Gem Known For Its Diverse Landscapes (And It's Not San Francisco)

California really is a land of extremes. As well as boasting one of the most pleasant climates of any state in the country, the hottest place on Earth, the deepest lake in the United States, and one of the region's snowiest national parks around the winter wonderland of Mount Lassen, the Golden State also lays claim to the foggiest location in America. Contrary to what the nicknames imply, it's not the metropolis of San Francisco — a town sometimes called Fog City. Instead, it's a little corner of the California coast north of there, and it goes by the name of Point Reyes.

Jutting out into the Pacific Ocean from the undulating hills and rugged shores of Marin County, Point Reyes is a designated national seashore. The area is famed for its seal-speckled beaches, waterfalls that crash straight into the sea, and views you'll simply never forget. The thing is, said views are often hindered by a thick covering of ocean fog, which forms along the point roughly 200 days of the year. That makes this spot second only to the Grand Banks in Newfoundland, Canada — which counts up to 206 days of fog per year — when it comes to the foggiest places in the whole of North America.

And it's not just any old fog, either. According to the National Park Service's official guide to the climate and weather at Point Reyes, huge sheets of water vapor can hug the coast here, extending out a whopping 50 miles across the Pacific. The phenomenon is most common in the summer, when cold ocean air currents collide with hotter air over the North American continent, socking in the beaches with impenetrable clouds and mist.