California's Secret National Seashore Is A Utopian Stretch Of Coast With Uncrowded Beaches And Lagoons

When it comes to exploring coastline, driving California's striking coastal road trip filled with beaches and cities along famed Highway 1 will not disappoint. Stretching 656 miles from north to south, the northern stretch includes well-known hotspots such as Carmel and Monterey and classic cities such as San Francisco. If you're looking for a secret, less-crowded stretch of coast featuring beaches and lagoons, look no further than the Point Reyes National Seashore.

The Point Reyes National Seashore is located about 30 miles north of San Francisco on Highway 1, part of a triangular-shaped peninsula, featuring 80 miles of coastland across its 71,000 acre area. The vision for the protected U.S. National Park Service managed land began in 1962, and it was officially established in October 1972, with 25, 000 acres designated as wilderness in 1976. The peninsula is bordered on its northeast end by Tomales Bay, the serene bay known for beautiful beaches and oysters, the Bolinas Lagoon on its southeastern side, along with the Pacific Ocean to the west. It's a year-round destination where summer days rarely get above 65 degrees, making for a great respite from hotter destinations in the Golden State. If you don't mind some rain and chilly temperatures, visit from December through March. Known for ever changing conditions, plan for the unexpected, including rain gear, ample water and know that some places in the park lack amenities such as restrooms and cell service.

More than 2.3 million visitors in 2024 were drawn to the seashore's utopian-like setting, which features a dozen sites of historical significance, more than 20 beaches, and 140 miles of hiking trails. Visitors can access Point Reyes National Seashore for free from 6 a.m. to midnight daily, and watching for seasonal closures and holiday schedules on the park's website.