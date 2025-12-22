This Trendy Luggage Brand Is An Affordable Gem That Won Over Reviewers With Its Rugged Lightweight Dependability

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding the perfect luggage brand can sometimes feel like you're searching for a needle in a haystack. You can take advice from travel professionals, like Rick Steves, to find the best suitcases for an international trip, or weigh recommendations from friends and family on the best luggage sets for a domestic flight. But no matter where you seek reviews and tips, your requirements might be different than what's highlighted about the recommended luggage. That said, if you're looking for sleek and lightweight, one travel luggage brand consistently shines through. Luggex, a trendy luggage company, has captured travelers' hearts with its hardshell exteriors, zipperless features, and lightweight builds.

One Reddit review says that it's so lightweight that, even when it's fully packed, it doesn't feel that way. And they're not alone in their praise; Amazon reviewers also have positive things to say. One customer describes the inside as spacious, meaning you may not need to worry about utilizing game-changing packing hacks, and its durability appears to be unmatched, often surviving various terrains and modes of transportation. On the online shopping site, you can even purchase a set of three for under $200. Other trending brands, like L.L. Bean — a customer-recommended company for its product reliability — charge that much for just one piece of luggage, so not only is Luggex chic in looks and light in weight, it's also an affordable option.