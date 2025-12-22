Indianapolis' 5 Best Spots To Get Lunch For Under $15

Indianapolis is a city where the rich history of the Monument Circle meets the laid-back spirit of its neighborhoods, and its dining scene reflects that mix beautifully. The Indy suburb of Greenwood blends a vibrant downtown of local cafes and diners with its nearby shopping hub, while the neighborhood of Fountain Square features buzzy taco joints and retro bowling alleys.

Whether you're a visitor exploring the city's cultural side or a local looking to stretch your dollar on a quick midday bite, Indy offers a surprising number of great lunch spots that don't break the bank. Thanks to longtime hangouts, ethnic eateries, and hidden gems, you can fill up on comfort food, international flavors, or classic diner fare for under $15.

In this guide, we highlight five beloved spots — favorites on Reddit threads, in budget-dining roundups, and across community food guides — that show you don't need to spend much to eat well in Indy. From greasy-spoon burgers to spicy tamales, each place offers real flavor, a genuine sense of place, and a price point that feels generous. Join us as we dive into some of the best inexpensive lunches this city has to offer.