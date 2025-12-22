Indianapolis' 5 Best Spots To Get Lunch For Under $15
Indianapolis is a city where the rich history of the Monument Circle meets the laid-back spirit of its neighborhoods, and its dining scene reflects that mix beautifully. The Indy suburb of Greenwood blends a vibrant downtown of local cafes and diners with its nearby shopping hub, while the neighborhood of Fountain Square features buzzy taco joints and retro bowling alleys.
Whether you're a visitor exploring the city's cultural side or a local looking to stretch your dollar on a quick midday bite, Indy offers a surprising number of great lunch spots that don't break the bank. Thanks to longtime hangouts, ethnic eateries, and hidden gems, you can fill up on comfort food, international flavors, or classic diner fare for under $15.
In this guide, we highlight five beloved spots — favorites on Reddit threads, in budget-dining roundups, and across community food guides — that show you don't need to spend much to eat well in Indy. From greasy-spoon burgers to spicy tamales, each place offers real flavor, a genuine sense of place, and a price point that feels generous. Join us as we dive into some of the best inexpensive lunches this city has to offer.
Steer-In
If you want a classic, old-school American diner experience, Steer-In fits the bill. Located on East 10th Street, this no-frills establishment has been serving comfy diner fare since the 1960s. Steer-In is a rare gem where you can get a filling sandwich that delivers maximum flavor without pushing your lunch budget: Its signature item, the Twin Steer sandwich — two beef patties, cheese, and the restaurant's special sauce on a double-decker bun — only sets you back around $11.
Regulars praise its friendly, welcoming atmosphere and hearty portions. One Tripadvisor reviewer echoed this sentiment while discussing low-cost eats: "This was easily the best lunch I've had in the last year... Huge portions and reasonable prices... I'll be back." Whether you're stopping in after a morning of exploring or looking for a relaxed, familiar place to refuel, Steer-In offers diner classics that taste like home, and all for under $15.
Yats
For something a little more adventurous, yet still super affordable, Yats is an institution in Indy's artsy Mass Ave district. This Cajun-inspired eatery has multiple locations across the city, and as one Redditor put it: "Yats! Cajun stews served over rice for about $10 a plate. An Indy classic." The menu features a rotating selection of hearty, Creole-style dishes, including etouffée, jambalaya, and red beans and rice, all customizable with different heat levels and proteins — and priced to stay within budget. Yats also offers a notable variety of vegetarian and vegan options at this price point.
The ambience at Yats is casual and welcoming, with a counter service setup rather than a traditional sit-down restaurant. But the casual vibe is part of its charm, and what has helped the spot earn a loyal following. Another Reddit user expressed it well: "I actively gather up my coworkers every Friday for 'Yats Friday.' If a coworker asks me to come along for lunch, I ask 'are we going to Yats?' If no, I pass and eat my packed lunch. If yes, I eat my packed lunch and go to Yats anyway. I freaking love Yats." Franchisee Tony Zammar describes the concept to the Star Press this way: "[For under $10, you get a] single steaming hot plate or a combination of two... No waiters, no tablecloth, simple and easy." What more could you want from your local lunch spot?
The Tamale Place
On the west side of Indianapolis, The Tamale Place offers one of the most budget-friendly and authentic dining experiences in the city. Known for its no-frills counter setup, the spot specializes in handmade tamales that come in several varieties — pork, chicken, and vegetarian — priced at just a few dollars each. As of this writing, tamales are just $5.50 apiece, making it easy to build a satisfying meal for well under $15.
While it may be modest in appearance, locals who know the scene credit The Tamale Place for consistently delivering bold flavor at a small price. Among the city's cheap eats, the restaurant often stands out for its generous portions and homestyle cooking. "Delicious on every level. The tamale was out of this world and we couldn't believe the tacos were just as good," a reviewer on Tripadvisor penned. "The homemade tortilla chips are to die for, too. Huge portions and so fresh. You don't even have to be a fan of tamales to fall in love with these!"
Eating here is more than just filling your stomach; it's a true taste of Indy's Latin culinary roots. You can sample a few tamales, maybe add a simple side or a drink, and still walk out having spent less than many other lunch options in the city. Coupled with the easygoing counter-serve pace, and the feel that you're stepping into a long-standing neighborhood fixture (it opened in 2003), The Tamale Place easily earns its spot on any budget lunch list.
Black Leaf Vegan
For plant-based diners, or anyone who just wants something fresh and budget-conscious, Black Leaf Vegan stands out. Located on West 9th Street, this vegan cafe offers a menu that's both creative and affordable. Popular choices include the Original Burger priced at $10.95 (which, according to this Tripadvisor user, is "the best vegan burger I've ever eaten"), along with a range of bagel sandwiches under $7, including the Vegan Sausage, Egg, and Cheese. Black Leaf also serves vegan nachos and other filling dishes, all without sacrificing flavor or portion. Vegan food often carries a higher price tag, so this local spot is a great accessible option.
The café's atmosphere is laid-back and modern, with clean lines, friendly service, and a menu that shifts with the seasons. Whether you're craving a hearty burger or a lighter bagel sandwich, Black Leaf Vegan offers quality, thoughtful food at a reasonable price.
The Workingman's Friend
The name says it all. The Workingman's Friend is a beloved hole-in-the-wall dive that's been an Indianapolis institution for over 100 years. That's a century of regular, blue-collar people decompressing after work with a drink and some of the best burgers you can find in the city. Its burgers come thin and crispy and get rave reviews from customers, including a Facebook user who said "BEST burgers in Indy, even better people working there!" on the restaurant's Facebook page. "I've never had a bad experience or bad food," they continued. "Always consistent. Always welcoming. Always delicious.100-plus years making the best smashburgers!"
The Workingman's Friend's history reflects the history of Indianapolis itself. It was founded by Louie Stamatkin, a Macedonian immigrant, and much of its early clientele were other hard-working immigrants from Eastern Europe. Today, his granddaughter, Becky, runs the place. You can likely find her chatting up regulars over a bowl of chili or a smashburger. While it certainly isn't flashy or hip, The Workingman's Friend more than makes up for it in approachable community vibes. The sentiment is echoed by this TripAdvisor user: "Don't judge a book by its cover! This little neighborhood bar and grill is a must near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The double cheeseburger is huge and delicious! Sour cream and onion fries were also yummy." Just make sure to hit up an ATM before you go; this spot is cash-only.
The ideology behind our Indianapolis picks
When we set out to create this list, we wanted to hear from the locals. That meant checking Reddit pages, such as r/indianapolis, for threads on cheap eats and scouring local publications, including Taste Indianapolis and Indianapolis Monthly, for recommendations. We also wanted to know what visitors from all over had to say, so we scoured Tripadvisor for reviews. What we found was a treasure trove of options. From classic diners and soulful Cajun stews to tamales and vegan burgers, Indianapolis offers a surprising burst of flavor for lunch — all without costing more than $15.