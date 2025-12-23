'Cleveland's Artisan Neighborhood' Is A Quirky Walkable Area With Unique Shops And Top-Notch Eateries
Just about everyone has heard of Cleveland, Ohio. Not only is Cleveland among the most affordable travel destinations in America, but the city is surrounded by places with unbeatable charm. One such place is Ohio City, situated about two miles from the downtown area of Cleveland. This neighborhood holds the honor of being one of the oldest in the state, having been founded in 1818. Among its many charms are its homes, which add to the neighborhood's artsy aesthetic, as many of them represent various architectural styles, including Italianate, Queen Anne, Stick, Colonial Revival, Tudor, Classical, and Craftsman.
Ohio City is referred to as "Cleveland's artisan neighborhood" due to its blend of history, popular small businesses, food culture, and walkability. It's easy to navigate thanks to its compact, grid-like streets, and its shops, restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and parks are all in close proximity to each other, so visitors don't need to rent a car to explore the area.
With a population of over 8,000 residents, Ohio City is small, and the plethora of local businesses that are rooted in the area, especially at the City Goods complex, give it a quirky artisan appeal. The area is also steeped in history, as its West Side Market opened in 1840 (it switched locations in 1912) and is still a fully functional and popular destination today, drawing in over 800,000 visitors each year. If you want to travel to Ohio City, then taking a flight to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is your best bet, as the airport is only about 10 miles away.
Shops to visit in Ohio City
The Ohio City area is filled with distinctive shops to visit. Similar to the unique shops and eateries in Greenville, Kentucky, Ohio City can leave visitors walking from store to store amazed by all of the variety.
City Goods, a must-visit for residents and tourists alike, is home to a variety of storefronts that feature handmade items, locally made goods, and vintage clothing. There are over 20 small businesses operating through seven hangars, and, in addition to the shops, they also have a bodega-style cocktail bar. Their goal is to promote community and highlight local creators through the shared space. Among the various shops in the complex, you'll find Brittany's Record Shop, Papercutz (a vintage collage shop that sells fun home goods and greeting cards), and Gena Page Designs, which sell all kinds of custom jewelry.
Some other worthwhile shops to visit during your stay in Ohio City are Flower Child Vintage, which sells vintage goods and antiques and is perfect for thrifting, and the Cleveland Candle Company, which is particularly appealing. Here, you can make your own candles at their "candle bar," where you can choose your own colors and scent as you craft a custom candle. Another thing that makes this candle shop unique is that their products are designed to be affordable while still being made with top-grade ingredients.
Where to eat and where to stay in Ohio City
Like its neighboring foodie destination of Columbus, there are many great places to eat in Ohio City. Momocho is one such must-visit; ranked the ninth-best restaurant in Cleveland according to Tripadvisor, in 2019, Cleveland Magazine praised the establishment and its chef, Eric Williams, for "fighting to find new, creative flavors." The Mexican restaurant offers diners a dimly lit setting and serves up tacos that feature adobo and citrus-braised pork and coffee and ancho-braised beef brisket, as well as Mexicola-glazed pork shoulder. Meanwhile, Soho Chicken + Whiskey is perfect if you're looking for some great Southern-style food and delicious fried chicken. In 2024, LoveFood claimed Soho Chicken + Whiskey had the best fried chicken in all of Ohio. You'll find their chicken, as well as their shrimp, chicken-fried broccolini, and gumbo, are all worth trying.
If you choose to stay the night, then Clifford House Bed & Breakfast is an excellent option. Built in 1868, this Tuscany-style home is situated right in town and is rated as the third-best bed and breakfast in all of Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor. Each guest room features local art and classic furnishings, making visitors feel like they're staying in a home away from home. Amenities include a garden, a terrace area, a barbecue and picnic area, and laundry and dry‑cleaning services. Each morning, the owner, Jim, cooks or purchases a high-quality, locally sourced breakfast.
Another great option for lodging in the area is Stone Gables Inn. It's a boutique hotel that allows you to experience a quiet, peaceful neighborhood in a Victorian‑era mansion. It offers cozy guest rooms along with free coffee and communal spaces, including a living room and dining room.