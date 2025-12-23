'Cleveland's Artisan Neighborhood' Is A Quirky Walkable Area With Unique Shops And Top-Notch Eateries

Just about everyone has heard of Cleveland, Ohio. Not only is Cleveland among the most affordable travel destinations in America, but the city is surrounded by places with unbeatable charm. One such place is Ohio City, situated about two miles from the downtown area of Cleveland. This neighborhood holds the honor of being one of the oldest in the state, having been founded in 1818. Among its many charms are its homes, which add to the neighborhood's artsy aesthetic, as many of them represent various architectural styles, including Italianate, Queen Anne, Stick, Colonial Revival, Tudor, Classical, and Craftsman.

Ohio City is referred to as "Cleveland's artisan neighborhood" due to its blend of history, popular small businesses, food culture, and walkability. It's easy to navigate thanks to its compact, grid-like streets, and its shops, restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and parks are all in close proximity to each other, so visitors don't need to rent a car to explore the area.

With a population of over 8,000 residents, Ohio City is small, and the plethora of local businesses that are rooted in the area, especially at the City Goods complex, give it a quirky artisan appeal. The area is also steeped in history, as its West Side Market opened in 1840 (it switched locations in 1912) and is still a fully functional and popular destination today, drawing in over 800,000 visitors each year. If you want to travel to Ohio City, then taking a flight to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is your best bet, as the airport is only about 10 miles away.