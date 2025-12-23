4 Carry-On Roller Bags That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon, According To Reddit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With more and more people trying to fit a vacation's worth of clothing in their carry-on, this petite piece of luggage is more important than ever. The best carry-ons are compact enough to fit in the overhead compartment but roomy enough to hold everything you need, and a breeze to take through the airport. Ease of transport is part of what makes roller carry-ons so popular, but with so many choices, which are the best to pick?
For this, we scoured Reddit to see what trolleys were so good that people were singing their praises. And to make them even easier to buy, we narrowed our selection to roller bags that were available for purchase on Amazon, so you can rest assured that you'll be able to find them. So whether you want to save money or are willing to splash out of a high-end brand, we've got something for everyone.
Roller bags come in all shapes and sizes, from spinners with four wheels to classic two-wheel bags that are a dream to drag through the airport. There are also different sizes depending on whether you are traveling internationally or domestically, due to the size of the overhead bins. And of course, special features like charging ports, cupholders, and internal dividers are all helpful. So when you are planning your next purchase, think not only where you'll be traveling, but how you like to travel.
TravelPro is the brand that flight crews and experienced travelers love to use
If you have a bigger budget and are looking for something that will last, the resounding recommendation on Reddit is the Travelpro Platinum Elite. This expandable softside roller bag is available in three sizes (19, 20, and 21 inches) and has a 4.4 rating on Amazon based on over 4,800 reviews. One Redditor wrote, "I've been using a Travelpro Platinum Elite for the last two years and I've been very happy with the pick. I'm still surprised how well it rolls around."
The bag's four magnetic self-aligning 360° dual spinner wheels make it easy to wheel through the airport, and it's coated with a special product to ensure durability. In fact, durability is part of what makes the Travelpro Platinum Elite so highly recommended, as a Reddit user noted, "I've watched the crew literally hurl mine (I check my carry on when I get the free option) onto the tarmac and it only came back with some minor scratching."
Another reason that Travelpro is so beloved? It's one of the brands used by flight crews. While the bags available to the public are not the same as those the crew uses, this reputation has made them wildly popular with frequent travelers who want to invest in a long-lasting roller bag. With a padded laptop pocket and external USB ports with a dedicated place for a power bank, the Platinum Elite is designed with travelers in mind. Best of all, they come with a Lifetime warranty that also covers damage from the airline, something that is incredibly handy.
High-end and affordable trolleys are all available on Amazon
If you really want to invest in a piece of luggage that will last, all roads lead to Briggs & Riley. While they are pricey, starting at $569 on the official website, seasoned travelers love the brand for its durability and an exceptional repair policy that guarantees they'll fix your bag for life. "I've flown about 3 million miles, about 2/3 of that with a Briggs & Riley 21-inch carry-on rollaboard purchased in 2003," writes one Reddit user. "It's been in for warranty repair four times, but still going strong."
Amazon carries the Briggs & Riley Global 21-inch Expandable Spinner, which is part of its classic Baseline collection. Designed to fit most overhead bins for both international and domestic airlines, it's an excellent choice for someone who travels abroad regularly. Currently selling on Amazon for $720, the price may make some balk, but its proven durability stands the test of time.
Looking for something reliable at a lower price point? There are plenty of options. The OGIO Layover Travel Bag is a compact soft roller bag with two skate wheels, making it a nice alternative for those who don't like spinners. At the time of writing, the OGIO Layover was priced $199.95 and had received a 4.7 rating based on over 1,350 reviews. The brand is geared toward business commuters, which accounts for their durability. One satisfied traveler writes on Reddit, "They work great as a small checked bag or a large carry-on bag, fit into all the major airline overhead bins, and their patterns look sick. Also love their wheels, they're like roller blade wheels. Ours held up through blocks and blocks of snow on Montreal city streets last January."
Reddit users also appreciate low cost trolleys that get the job done
Also in the affordable range, Amazon sells Hanke. These hard-shell suitcases and carry-ons feature a textured surface marketed as scratch-free. Hanke's 20-inch spinner is a perfect carry-on size and is also available in an expandable version. There's even a top-loading model for those who don't like a clamshell style. With prices currently starting at $110 on Amazon, it's a great choice if you aren't a frequent traveler or simply don't want to break the bank on your trolley. While it may not have the extra features of some high-end brands (though it does have an integrated TSA combination lock), travelers praised its smooth wheels and the ability to stay unscratched.
Another affordable brand on Amazon that Reddit users frequently mention is Mixi. They have several rolling trolleys available, including a 20-inch hardshell spinner that includes an integrated cupholder, a multifunctional hook, and dual charging ports. Considering that it's on sale for $150, that's a lot of nice features at a lower price point. "We have two Mixi rollers and love them," writes one Reddit user. "They are smooth and easy to steer. I love the double zip pouches. It really keeps everything in its place when you're opening and closing. And something silly but useful, since it has such a wide handle you can fit both your legs through it when you want to prop your legs up waiting at the terminal."
All this goes to show that when you're looking for the best carry-on luggage, it just takes a bit of research and the click of a button to have Amazon deliver the bag to your doorstep. Once it arrives, just break out the packing cubes and get ready to go.