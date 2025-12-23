Near The Coast Of North Carolina Is A Serene Suburb With Fun Shops And Wilmington Proximity
North Carolina is a popular destination with plenty of coastal hotspots, including Wilmington, which is often hailed for its beautiful suburbs that are gateways to outdoor fun with Atlantic Coast views. The city's happening pier is reason enough to visit. It's North Carolina's longest pier, not to mention a walkable icon with fishing, a gift shop, and a restaurant. If you're looking to find a suburban spot near this happening city that boasts plenty of fun sights and shops, then you might find the nearby town of Ogden to be a very attractive destination.
This quiet suburb sits just a 15-minute drive from the North Carolina seafront, and is known for its laid-back residential vibe that convinces many newcomers to settle here permanently. The peaceful destination also sits around a 15-minute drive from downtown Wilmington itself. It has a slightly slower pace of life than the city, making it the perfect middle ground for those hoping to be close to all that's happening without all the hustle and bustle right on your doorstep. Those hoping to enjoy the outdoors can head to nearby Smith Creek Park, located less than 10 minutes away from the heart of Ogden, where you can find a gorgeous lake and plenty of trails that the whole family can explore.
Things to do in Ogden, North Carolina
Located near many beautiful creeks and waterways, Ogden boasts a natural, coastal charm that makes it a truly captivating location. With easy access to nearby beaches, like Wrightsville Beach, and few crowds, it's the perfect spot for those looking for a tranquil and easy-going seaside escape. Not only is the location super convenient, but it also has plenty for outdoor enthusiasts to do thanks to the nearby fishing hotspots of Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier and Crystal Pier, kayaking and sailing outfitters, and stunning nature trails.
Those interested in spending time indoors also have plenty of options to choose from in and around Ogden. Market Street is the neighborhood's main corridor where you can find many local restaurants and shops, including the fabulous Port City Peddler antique store. If shopping isn't your thing, you can head to one of the top bars in Wilmington, like Seven Mile Post, where you can enjoy live music, live sports events, and craft beers. Both of these outstanding locations are located within a 10-minute drive of downtown Ogden, making them super easy to access and perfect attractions for locals.
Things to Know Before Visiting Ogden
Wilmington is near plenty of happening suburbs, but Ogden might be one of the most underrated. (Kings Grant, an overlooked North Carolina gem near a sparkling river, is another). Not only is Ogden easy to get around, but it sits only 20 minutes away from the Wilmington International Airport. This makes it easy to access via plane or car. There is also a range of other public transport options.
As Ogden is primarily a residential neighborhood, you won't find many hotels located in the suburb. Instead, the majority of places to stay can be found in central Wilmington. Some of the top choices include Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Wilmington-Wrightsville Beach, where you can find a room for as low as $86, and Wingate by Wyndham Wilmington, a contemporary stay from around $125 per night.
The best time of year to visit Ogden is between mid-April to early June, or mid-September to late October. During these months, temperatures range between 60°F and 70°F, making it easy to spend time outdoors. In the peak summer months, temperatures can reach highs of 89°F, so it must be noted that this can be a little too hot for some travelers. That said, Ogden is conveniently located by the beach, making it super easy to cool off.