North Carolina's Longest Pier Is A Walkable Icon With Fishing, A Giftshop, And Restaurant

Some of the longest piers in the U.S. are on the West Coast, like the 2,745-foot Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf and the 1,850-foot Huntington Beach Pier, both in California. There are some impressive examples on the East Coast, too, including Florida's longest fishing pier in Navarre Beach, measuring 1,545 feet. Coming in not far behind it is the 1,200-foot Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier, North Carolina's longest pier, a wonderfully walkable destination in Wrightsville Beach for fishing, strolling, and dining with water views.

Dating back to the 1930s, the wooden structure was originally named the Atlantic View pier. But it was promptly renamed by one of its early owners, local fisherman Johnnie Mercers (not to be confused with the Oscar-nominated singer and lyricist Johnny Mercer), who purchased it in 1939. The pier was ravaged by hurricanes in 1996, leading to its reconstruction in solid concrete with deep-set pilings. The new Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier reopened in 2002 as the first concrete fishing pier in North Carolina.

Despite its practicality — it's said that the seaside landmark can withstand winds up to 200 mph — the pier is aesthetically pleasing, too. Extending more than a thousand feet into the ocean, it's lined with benches and picnic tables overlooking the water, and at night, the pier is illuminated by the glow of lampposts. Find out more about why Wrightsville Beach is called North Carolina's best seaside town.