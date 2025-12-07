North Carolina's Longest Pier Is A Walkable Icon With Fishing, A Giftshop, And Restaurant
Some of the longest piers in the U.S. are on the West Coast, like the 2,745-foot Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf and the 1,850-foot Huntington Beach Pier, both in California. There are some impressive examples on the East Coast, too, including Florida's longest fishing pier in Navarre Beach, measuring 1,545 feet. Coming in not far behind it is the 1,200-foot Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier, North Carolina's longest pier, a wonderfully walkable destination in Wrightsville Beach for fishing, strolling, and dining with water views.
Dating back to the 1930s, the wooden structure was originally named the Atlantic View pier. But it was promptly renamed by one of its early owners, local fisherman Johnnie Mercers (not to be confused with the Oscar-nominated singer and lyricist Johnny Mercer), who purchased it in 1939. The pier was ravaged by hurricanes in 1996, leading to its reconstruction in solid concrete with deep-set pilings. The new Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier reopened in 2002 as the first concrete fishing pier in North Carolina.
Despite its practicality — it's said that the seaside landmark can withstand winds up to 200 mph — the pier is aesthetically pleasing, too. Extending more than a thousand feet into the ocean, it's lined with benches and picnic tables overlooking the water, and at night, the pier is illuminated by the glow of lampposts. Find out more about why Wrightsville Beach is called North Carolina's best seaside town.
Go for a seaside stroll on Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier
The pier house, located at the base of Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier, is visitors' point of entry. It houses a tackle shop and a gift shop selling beach apparel and souvenirs, and for part of the year (from spring through late fall), a simple grill restaurant serving cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pizzas, wings, fries, drinks, and ice cream. Inside the pier house, no matter the season, you can also pick up a cold drink (including beer) to go.
There's a fee to walk out onto the pier: $2 for adults and $1 for kids. Season passes for individuals ($10) and families ($20) are also available for purchase. If you're planning to fish — king fishing is a popular draw, and anglers on the pier regularly catch mackerel, pompano, flounder, and spot — you can purchase a fishing day pass for $8 (or $150 for the season). Rent a rod in the tackle shop for an additional $8.
Just a few steps away from the pier's entrance, go for calamari, local oysters, and blackened fish tacos at Shark Bar and Kitchen (open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days). Around the corner, perched on stilts, the closest lodging is the simple but friendly Silver Gull Motel (rooms from $120 per night). A few blocks north along the coast is the Holiday Inn Resort Lumina on Wrightsville Beach by IHG (rooms from $102 per night), featuring indoor and outdoor pools. Wilmington International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. If you have time to spare in Wilmington, be sure to check out America's best riverfront walk, lined with locally owned shops and eateries.