Keep Your Toes Warm When Camping With This Clever Campfire Hack

Camping is a brilliant way to escape it all and get back to basics — campfires, s'mores, the great outdoors. Still, that doesn't mean you need to forgo all your day-to-day pleasures, especially warmth. You can sling a rucksack over your back, fill your water bottles with enough drinking water, and even brace for relieving yourself outdoors (respectfully, of course). But after a day of exploring, it's nice to be able to wrap up, sit comfortably, and keep the cold at bay. As many cold feet sufferers will know, keeping your toes warm when camping is no easy feat. Until now, anyway.

If you're camping in an area that allows for campfires (and if not, try these campfire alternatives instead) use the surrounding rocks as a makeshift heat source. Rocks have high thermal mass and long lag times, meaning they absorb and hold heat well and release it slowly. You can take a warm rock from the ring of stones that keep the fire contained. Or, you could find another rock and place it directly in the fire for about half an hour or longer so it absorbs some heat before taking it out to warm your toes.