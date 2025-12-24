One California Airport Just Made It Easier For Parents To See Off Kids Flying Solo

Seeing families flying with children is a common sight, especially during the holiday season. But kids sometimes need to fly alone, whether it's to visit a divorced parent or other family member, head to summer camp, or return to boarding school. Parents can purchase an unaccompanied minor ticket to help their children stay safe when traveling alone, but one airport in California, San Diego International, is now offering an additional service that makes it easier for parents to see off their kids on solo flights.

The SAN Pass is a new program that allows parents to either escort their children right to the gate or to meet them at the gate if they're flying into San Diego. "If you've ever wanted to see off family or friends at their gate or enjoy the outstanding dining and retail options in Terminal 1 and 2 without flying," said Kimberly Becker, President of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, "this program offers that opportunity. We're excited to open the terminal experience to the broader San Diego community in a secure and convenient way."

However, it's worth noting that those who a ticket for a younger child through an airline's unaccompanied minor program, you may not need the SAN Pass. United Airlines, for example, provides a security pass that allows a supervising adult to accompany their child to the gate. The SAN Pass is more useful for those with older children (14 and up) who aren't always required to fly as unaccompanied minors, per Department of Transportation guidelines.