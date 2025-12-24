One California Airport Just Made It Easier For Parents To See Off Kids Flying Solo
Seeing families flying with children is a common sight, especially during the holiday season. But kids sometimes need to fly alone, whether it's to visit a divorced parent or other family member, head to summer camp, or return to boarding school. Parents can purchase an unaccompanied minor ticket to help their children stay safe when traveling alone, but one airport in California, San Diego International, is now offering an additional service that makes it easier for parents to see off their kids on solo flights.
The SAN Pass is a new program that allows parents to either escort their children right to the gate or to meet them at the gate if they're flying into San Diego. "If you've ever wanted to see off family or friends at their gate or enjoy the outstanding dining and retail options in Terminal 1 and 2 without flying," said Kimberly Becker, President of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, "this program offers that opportunity. We're excited to open the terminal experience to the broader San Diego community in a secure and convenient way."
However, it's worth noting that those who a ticket for a younger child through an airline's unaccompanied minor program, you may not need the SAN Pass. United Airlines, for example, provides a security pass that allows a supervising adult to accompany their child to the gate. The SAN Pass is more useful for those with older children (14 and up) who aren't always required to fly as unaccompanied minors, per Department of Transportation guidelines.
Applying for a SAN Pass at San Diego International Airport
So how does the process work? Anyone who's not a ticketed passenger — in this case, non-traveling parents — can apply online up to seven days in advance. You'll fill out a simple form, supplying your personal information as it appears on your TSA-approved photo ID. For those who submit a request in advance, the TSA will review your application and inform you of your approval status after midnight (i.e., the next day). If you apply on the same day you're hoping to escort your child to their airport gate, you'll hear back within 15 minutes.
Once you receive an approval email from the TSA, open the SAN Pass attachment on your mobile device. You'll present it, along with your TSA-approved photo ID, at one of the airport's security checkpoints. Note that the TSA does not accept printed copies of the attachment. You must show the attachment on your phone screen. And like any other individual passing through airport security, you'll have to meet the TSA's guidelines: firearms, flammable items, and sharp objects are all prohibited.
There are a few other things parents should know if they're hoping to accompany a child through security at San Diego International Airport. First, there's a daily allocation of SAN Passes available, and once the quota has been filled, no more are available. Thus, it's best to apply as many days in advance as possible. Secondly, using the SAN Pass means you can't skip long airport security lines by going through an expedited security lane like TSA PreCheck or CLEAR.