Say Goodbye To Pricey Luggage. This Affordable Online Brand Is Taking The Internet By Storm

There was a time when getting high-quality luggage required a lot of money. Luckily, times are changing, and if you don't have the budget to invest in a buy-it-for-life brand like Travelpro, which a lot of flight attendants swear by, one online brand is making waves for its affordable luggage. Quince earned its viral reputation for its budget-friendly silk and cashmere clothing, with ads taking over TikTok, Instagram, and even your favorite podcasts.

Founded in 2018, the Gen Z favorite is now pivoting from affordable luxury clothing to affordable luxury luggage, and the internet approves. A quick search for "Quince luggage" on TikTok brings up an endless scroll of unboxings and reviews of the brand's spinner suitcases and carry-ons, as well as its travel duffels and toiletry bags. Each piece has the minimalist design Quince is known for and comes in muted tones of dark green, navy, wine, and tan, among others.

At the time of writing, the Expandable Medium Check-In Suitcase costs just $199.90, while the 22.8-inch Expandable Carry-On runs for $169.90, putting it on par with Costco's Delsey Paris suitcase. Due to the viral nature of the brand, comparisons are often made to another internet sensation, Away. While Away carries a wider array of suitcase styles, including both soft-sided and hard-sided models, the price point is also higher. For instance, Quince's website points to a 51% savings over Away when comparing equivalent expandable carry-ons.