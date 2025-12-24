Say Goodbye To Pricey Luggage. This Affordable Online Brand Is Taking The Internet By Storm
There was a time when getting high-quality luggage required a lot of money. Luckily, times are changing, and if you don't have the budget to invest in a buy-it-for-life brand like Travelpro, which a lot of flight attendants swear by, one online brand is making waves for its affordable luggage. Quince earned its viral reputation for its budget-friendly silk and cashmere clothing, with ads taking over TikTok, Instagram, and even your favorite podcasts.
Founded in 2018, the Gen Z favorite is now pivoting from affordable luxury clothing to affordable luxury luggage, and the internet approves. A quick search for "Quince luggage" on TikTok brings up an endless scroll of unboxings and reviews of the brand's spinner suitcases and carry-ons, as well as its travel duffels and toiletry bags. Each piece has the minimalist design Quince is known for and comes in muted tones of dark green, navy, wine, and tan, among others.
At the time of writing, the Expandable Medium Check-In Suitcase costs just $199.90, while the 22.8-inch Expandable Carry-On runs for $169.90, putting it on par with Costco's Delsey Paris suitcase. Due to the viral nature of the brand, comparisons are often made to another internet sensation, Away. While Away carries a wider array of suitcase styles, including both soft-sided and hard-sided models, the price point is also higher. For instance, Quince's website points to a 51% savings over Away when comparing equivalent expandable carry-ons.
Reviewers love how Quince luggage performs
To capitalize on the carry-on craze, where people pack just one carry-on for a vacation, Quince offers three different carry-on sizes, starting with a compact model that measures 16.2 inches and sells for just $99.50. Each size has a built-in TSA-approved Travel Sentry lock to keep your items secure, yet accessible for TSA checks. The interior mesh pockets have a compression system to keep your outfits snug and neat, while also ensuring you'll have space for everything you need.
How does the luggage hold up, in particular against rival viral brand Away? According to one Redditor on the r/onebag subreddit, it does more than fine. One user, who owns both Away and Quince carry-ons, mentioned that Quince's is nearly identical but lighter. And, after 20 trips, it was still looking as good as new. Another raved about their Quince carry-on, stating, "I've been using the Quince carry-on for 7 months now and mostly international flying. 0 issues with getting on board. The wheels are great. Buckles have held up. Mesh is good. Only scuffs on the exterior. 10/10 for the value."
Quince luggage also comes with a limited lifetime warranty that covers defects like cracks in the shell and broken zippers. If the wheels, side handles, or telescopic handle break off or are unusable, they will also be replaced as long as the luggage was used for its intended travel purposes. With a solid warranty, sleek designs, and a viral presence backed up by reviews, there are a lot of reasons to jump on trend with Quince's affordable luggage.